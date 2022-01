Coinbase and Enfusion System connect ties and streamline institutional trading. Enfusion Customers to make the best of Coinbase Prime via personal portfolios. Coinbase is a well-established crypto exchange that has been making significant strides in the world of trading and finance. In its recent developments, Coinbase has taken the initiative of linking ties with the Enfusion Order Execution Management System to streamline institutional customers’ crypto trades. Enfusion System is one of the leading investment management software providers in the market, and the alliance of these two entities is undoubtedly a significant development.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO