Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday morning at 715 AM PST. Target Area: Thurston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda affecting Thurston County. Skookumchuck River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. .Heavy rain will continue today across the region, falling on top of existing low elevation snow. This will result in continued major flooding on the Skookumchuck River. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 215.8 feet, the Skookumchuck River in Thurston County will cause severe near record flooding in the Bucoda area...with deep and swift flood waters inundating residential and business areas and numerous roads.Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters, tributaries, and other streams within and near the Skookumchuck River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM PST Thursday the stage was 213.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM PST Thursday was 213.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 216.3 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 211.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 216.0 feet on 02/08/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

