Charleston County, SC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 09:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday morning at 715 AM PST. Target Area: Thurston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda affecting Thurston County. Skookumchuck River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. .Heavy rain will continue today across the region, falling on top of existing low elevation snow. This will result in continued major flooding on the Skookumchuck River. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 215.8 feet, the Skookumchuck River in Thurston County will cause severe near record flooding in the Bucoda area...with deep and swift flood waters inundating residential and business areas and numerous roads.Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters, tributaries, and other streams within and near the Skookumchuck River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM PST Thursday the stage was 213.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM PST Thursday was 213.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 216.3 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 211.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 216.0 feet on 02/08/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grays Harbor .Heavy rain along the Central Coast, Southwest Interior, South Slopes of the Olympics and the Central and Southern Washington Cascades combined with snowmelt will continue to cause flooding today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, Lewis and Thurston. * WHEN...Until 200 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 356 AM PST, 24 hour rainfall totals ending early Friday morning in the warning area ranged from 3 to 6 inches. - Additional rainfall amounts up to a half inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Olympia, Aberdeen, Centralia, Shelton, Hoquiam, Montesano, Toledo, Moclips, Lacey, Tumwater, Chehalis, Yelm, Ocean Shores, Elma, Napavine, Tenino, McCleary, Rochester, Doty and Melbourne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lee, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 21:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lee; Wise WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with over 4 inches possible in the higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of Cumberland Plateau and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Thursday.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued towards midday Friday. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River at Castle Rock affecting Cowlitz County. Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Castle Rock. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...Above 48.0 feet, expect flooding of several roads and low-lying agricultural lands in areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 345 AM PST Friday, the stage was near 48.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is currently cresting near 48.9 feet. The river should gradually subside this morning and then fall below minor flood stage later today. - Minor flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 01:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise Patchy Areas of Black Ice This Morning With very cold temperatures this morning any wet spots on roads will turn to patches of ice. This will create slippery conditions in some spots, especially on bridges and untreated secondary roads. Use caution if traveling this morning. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination, and do not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of snow or black ice.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 01:57:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the snowmelt increasing runoff. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain continuing this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS MUCH OF THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s across the North Carolina mountains this morning. The combination of light snow accumulations along the higher ridges and near the Tennessee border, as well as water from recent rainfall left to freeze on area roadways, will result in areas of black ice developing. The black ice will produce slippery spots on roadways. Temperatures will likely remain below freezing throughout the day in many mountain areas, allowing slippery conditions to persist. Use caution if driving today in the North Carolina mountains, especially this morning.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 05:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton Snow Through the Morning Commute Snow is likely this morning, especially along and west of the Allegheny Front. Additional accumulations around an inch or two are expected. This will cause untreated surfaces to remain snow covered through the morning commute. Gusty northwest winds around 30 to 40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow as well.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Okanogan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Okanogan County POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN...HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph along exposed ridgetops. * WHERE...Winthrop, Methow, Twisp, Mazama, Conconully, and Loup Loup Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
masonwebtv.com

Areal Flood Warning Issued

The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Warning for West Central Washington including Mason, Grays Harbor, Thurston and Lewis counties. This Flood Warning for urban area and small stream flooding caused by rain and. snowmelt is in effect until 4 AM Friday. Forecasters say flooding of rivers, creeks,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert BITTERLY COLD TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING West winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected tonight with lows ranging from 1 to 13 above zero. It will feel much colder because of the winds, with wind chill values of 5 to 15 below zero expected through Friday morning. Be sure to dress properly for the cold if heading outside tonight or Friday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Habersham, Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 06:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Habersham; Rabun PATCHY BLACK ICE EXPECTED THIS MORNING ACROSS PARTS OF THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST GEORGIA Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s across the mountains in Rabun and Habersham counties this morning. Any water left on untreated and secondary roads may freeze, resulting in patchy black ice. The black ice could produce slippery spots on some roadways, especially in sheltered locations and on bridges. Temperatures will rise above freezing by noon, permitting melting and drying. Use caution if driving this morning in the northeast Georgia mountains.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 11:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; Starke; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley BITTERLY COLD TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING West winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected tonight with lows ranging from 1 to 13 above zero. It will feel much colder because of the winds, with wind chill values of 5 to 15 below zero expected through Friday morning. Be sure to dress properly for the cold if heading outside tonight or Friday morning.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie An intense lake effect snow band will affect northeastern Lake northern Ashtabula and Erie Counties Until 615 AM EST. At 450 AM EST, radar indicated an intense lake effect snow band along the south shore of Lake Erie which will impact interstate 90, interstate 86 and a small section of interstate 79 near Erie. This band of snow will continue to drift southward through 615 am. HAZARDS INCLUDE Visibility rapidly dropping to less than a quarter of a mile at times Up to 2 inches of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Erie, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Geneva, North East, Madison, Girard, North Kingsville, Perry, Waterford, Albion, Wattsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Harborcreek, Wesleyville, Lake City and Austinburg. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this snow band passes your location. ODOT DMS 315 and 332.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM MST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THIS EVENING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Friday Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 3 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:32:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected on US-95 in the vicinity of Grangeville.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 05:08:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:50:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lewis .Heavy rain along the Central Coast, Southwest Interior, South Slopes of the Olympics and the Central and Southern Washington Cascades combined with snowmelt will continue to cause flooding today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, Lewis and Thurston. * WHEN...Until 200 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 356 AM PST, 24 hour rainfall totals ending early Friday morning in the warning area ranged from 3 to 6 inches. - Additional rainfall amounts up to a half inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Olympia, Aberdeen, Centralia, Shelton, Hoquiam, Montesano, Toledo, Moclips, Lacey, Tumwater, Chehalis, Yelm, Ocean Shores, Elma, Napavine, Tenino, McCleary, Rochester, Doty and Melbourne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 20:17:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Pierce .Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the snowmelt increasing runoff. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain continuing this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 02:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly approach 1 inch per hour rates through sunrise.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clermont, Highland, Hocking, Ross by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clermont; Highland; Hocking; Ross LIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW THIS AFTERNOON Light accumulating snow, mainly an inch or less, is expected this afternoon through early evening. Cold ground temperatures will allow for accumulation on untreated surfaces and roadways. Slick conditions and snow covered roads will be possible through early evening, even with light amounts. Commuters should prepare for longer than normal travel times, and are urged to slow down and increase following distance. Slippery spots should be expected to linger even after the snow ends, especially on secondary and lesser traveled roads.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

