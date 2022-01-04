ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Song Fronts Moncler Grenoble's New Capsule Collection

By Sandra Salibian
 3 days ago

WINTER READY: Following her role as cohost of the Moncler Mondogenius event last year along with Alicia Keys , Victoria Song is now the face of Moncler Grenoble ‘s new capsule collection .

The Chinese actress and singer appears in the images marking the release of the line while wearing some of the sleek and sports-inspired styles.

Launching on Wednesday, the gender-neutral collection is defined by a classic palette of black and white shades, peppered by details in popping colors.

The Mazod puff jacket is the key piece of the range, while mid-layer options include a teddy-bear fleece with a plush hood and a pullover sweat featuring a thermo-fiber fleece-lined hood. Long-sleeved tops and bold T-shirts are also offered, along with track pants with athletic nods such as multicolored side stripes as well as accessories such as beanies and pom-pom hats.

To mark the launch, Moncler has also teamed up with Chinese art toy brand Pop Mart to create the limited-edition “Mega Collection 1000% Space Molly x Moncler ” doll. Iterations of the 70-cm doll dressed in futuristic attire featuring the Moncler logo will adorn the windows of select Moncler boutiques in China .

Priced between 205 euros and 1,300 euros, the capsule collection will be exclusively available at the Moncler stores in Harbin Charter, Shenyang Mixc, Beijing Sanlitun, Beijing China World, Shanghai Reel, Chengdu Swire (Tkl), Hong Kong Canton Road, Hangzhou Eurostreet and Qingdao Hisense Plaza.

In addition to these brick-and-mortar units, the line will be available worldwide at the brand’s e-commerce as well as on Mytheresa .

While Song has been tapped to front this product release, last month her Moncler Mondogenius cohost and 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer and producer Keys was the first personality the brand picked for the Moncler Select project . This is a new digital service offered on the label’s website where prominent names in the worlds of entertainment, fashion, sport and business are invited by Moncler to handpick selections of products for shoppable editorials.

IN THIS ARTICLE
