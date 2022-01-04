Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

Having secured their first signing of the January window in agreeing a £12m (and rising) fee for Atlético Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, Newcastle hope to further bolster their hopes of avoiding relegation by bringing an injury-prone Welsh midfielder to Tyneside from Turin. Speculation abounds that Aaron “Rambo” Ramsey could swap the black and white stripes of Juventus for those of the slightly less decorated English club, although reports he has turned down an approach from Burnley because he wants to sit in the physio room of a more high-profile club suggest Newcastle’s owners will have to dig deep in a bid to turn his head. Ramsey has also been linked with a return to Arsenal and could share a taxi from Luton airport to their nearby St Albans training ground with his Juve teammates Dejan Kulusevski and Arthur Melo.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO