Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

By PA Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according...

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Newcastle United to sign FOUR Gunners stars

Arsenal are preparing themselves for Newcastle United to raid their squad of a whopping four players. That's according to The Telegraph, who say that the relegation-threatened Magpies are looking to rebuild this winter, having secured the services of Kieran Trippier for a fee of around £12m. Thank you for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Newcastle United transfer rumours: Toon ‘offered’ Barcelona star as Magpies set to 'swoop' for Everton man attracting attention from Chelsea and West Ham

Here is the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park:. Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign defender Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona. According to the Mail Online, Umtiti has been offered in a ‘loan to buy’ deal with Barcelona keen to get the Frenchman’s wages off their books.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Arsenal make bid for Fiorentina’s Vlahovic?

Having secured their first signing of the January window in agreeing a £12m (and rising) fee for Atlético Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, Newcastle hope to further bolster their hopes of avoiding relegation by bringing an injury-prone Welsh midfielder to Tyneside from Turin. Speculation abounds that Aaron “Rambo” Ramsey could swap the black and white stripes of Juventus for those of the slightly less decorated English club, although reports he has turned down an approach from Burnley because he wants to sit in the physio room of a more high-profile club suggest Newcastle’s owners will have to dig deep in a bid to turn his head. Ramsey has also been linked with a return to Arsenal and could share a taxi from Luton airport to their nearby St Albans training ground with his Juve teammates Dejan Kulusevski and Arthur Melo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
James Tarkowski
Sven Botman
Newcastle make Kieran Trippier first signing of Saudi era for £12m

England international Kieran Trippier has become Newcastle’s first signing of the Eddie Howe era after completing his move from Atletico Madrid. The 31-year-old full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12million plus add-ons.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Divock Origi Targeted by Newcastle and Lazio

No matter the usual chatter, Liverpool aren’t expected to be big players in the January transfer market. Despite that, a deal or two is always possible, and a departure or two would seem more likely if one does transpire. On that front, we face a flurry of stories today...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool to sign Porto’s Luis Díaz for £60m?

Jürgen Klopp is hoping to fill the sizeable gap in his Liverpool frontline by signing the nifty Porto forward Luis Díaz. With Sadio Mané and Mo Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations, the 24-year-old is seen as just the right kind of pesky menace to help Diogo Jota and Divock Origi in attack as Liverpool try to keep sight of Manchester City’s coattails through January in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Covid-19 still having an impact on Newcastle squad ahead of Cambridge cup clash

Newcastle will head into Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against League One Cambridge with Covid-19 still having an impact on their squad. The Magpies’ Premier League fixtures against Everton and Southampton were postponed because of an outbreak within the camp and while he did not identify the players involved – defender Ciaran Clark and midfielders Joe Willock and Matt Ritchie were missing from the squad for the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on December 27 – head coach Eddie Howe has admitted there will be absences once again this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe hopes other stars follow Kieran Trippier to Newcastle

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is hoping Kieran Trippier will pave the way for further key January signings after insisting he has not joined the club for the money.The 31-year-old England defender became the first arrival of the club’s new Saudi-funded recruitment drive when he signed a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12million plus add-ons, on Friday.Trippier’s capture from LaLiga title holders Atletico Madrid by a club battling for its Premier League life may be eye-catching in many respects, but head coach Howe is hoping it will not be the last as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England defender Kieran Trippier completes move to Newcastle

England defender Kieran Trippier is ready to throw himself into the battle for Premier League survival after completing his eye-catching move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle The 31-year-old full-back finally became the first signing under the club’s Saudi-backed owners on Friday morning, two days after arriving on Tyneside for a medical.He has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £12million plus add-ons.Welcome aboard, @trippier2! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0p38oClngO— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022Trippier will renew his acquaintance with head coach Eddie Howe who signed him for Burnley a decade ago, as he attempts to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Aston Villa loan Coutinho, Newcastle sign Trippier, Arsenal’s striker decision

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League and across Europe as the January transfer window gathers pace. Newcastle are beginning to show their new financial might with the club now focused on signing a centre-back after confirming the signing of Kieran Tripper. Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are both targets while the Magpies are also on the hunt for a striker with Callum Wilson out injured. Elsewhere, Brighton have made their first move by signing Kacper Kozlowski, while Everton have completed deals for full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson ahead of Lucas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE

