Tip of the week: Unlawful lights on motor vehicles

Bullhead City Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred earlier this morning. On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at approximately 7:40 a.m. emergency crews responded to a collision on the Bullhead Parkway just north of Silvercreek Road. It was reported that Christopher Wayne Cary, 52, of Bullhead City was southbound on the parkway when he crossed the median and struck an AMR ambulance head on. The ambulance had just transported a patient to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center (WARMC) and was heading north on the Parkway back to Laughlin, NV. Cary was ejected from his vehicle on impact and the ambulance was flipped on its side. The driver of the ambulance was evaluated by medical personnel on scene, the passenger sustained a fracture to his right arm and was transported to WARMC . Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO