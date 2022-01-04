ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tip of the week: Unlawful lights on motor vehicles

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere appears to be some confusion among some motorists about the color of lights that can be lawfully displayed on motor vehicles while travelling on Oregon’s public highways. Your sheriff’s office receives calls from time to time inquiring if a variety of colored lamps can be lawfully displayed on motor vehicles....

pipestonestar.com

Recreational vehicles damage Lights at the Lodge

People driving snowmobiles and all terrain vehicles (ATVs) recently caused damage to the Lights at the Lodge decorations at Hiawatha Pageant Park in Pipestone. Mayor Myron Koets said the damage wasn’t too significant, but that extension cords were disconnected and some items were hit and had to be set back up. He said there are security cameras at the park, but the drivers could not be identified.
PIPESTONE, MN
indenvertimes.com

Find the Perfect Vehicle to Drive In Denver With These Tips

When you are considering purchasing a new car, you want to make sure that it is the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. It does require some planning and research to find the specific vehicle to meet your needs. These are some tips to help you find the best vehicle to meet your driving needs in Denver.
DENVER, CO
KEYC

Motor vehicle tabs having supply chain issues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People whose tabs expire in January or February 2022 could see the brunt of the issue. Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services is facing shortages for online and mail-in requests. According to the DMV, the wait is about six weeks to get your tabs if you mail...
MANKATO, MN
KSN News

Tips on keeping your vehicle safe during the winter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As it finally starts to feel like winter in Wichita, more Kansans are warming up their cars before heading to their destination. Many leave their vehicles unlocked during this time, leaving them vulnerable to theft. In 2020, America saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade. That upward trend […]
WICHITA, KS
State
Oregon State
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
thebee.news

AMR involved in a motor vehicle accident

Bullhead City Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred earlier this morning. On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at approximately 7:40 a.m. emergency crews responded to a collision on the Bullhead Parkway just north of Silvercreek Road. It was reported that Christopher Wayne Cary, 52, of Bullhead City was southbound on the parkway when he crossed the median and struck an AMR ambulance head on. The ambulance had just transported a patient to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center (WARMC) and was heading north on the Parkway back to Laughlin, NV. Cary was ejected from his vehicle on impact and the ambulance was flipped on its side. The driver of the ambulance was evaluated by medical personnel on scene, the passenger sustained a fracture to his right arm and was transported to WARMC . Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
masonwebtv.com

The Wise Drive: the Two-Way Left Turn Lane

Q: Imagine it’s another slow drive home and, as usual, you’re backed up in traffic, waiting for your chance to swing into the left turn lane and (hopefully) leave the congestion behind. Other drivers are obviously thinking the same thing, except they’re whizzing past you, using that long two-way left turn lane as a passing lane to get up to the? light. Should you swing over there, too? And how soon is too soon?
TRAFFIC
mageenews.com

CRT Motor Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. CRT Motor Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard and Violation of Federal Safety Standard; Sold Exclusively at Motor Planet:
CARS
#Motor Vehicles#Emergency Vehicles#Oregon Revised Statutes#Fmvss
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Investigate a Fatal Two Car Motor Vehicle Collision- Smyrna

Smyrna, DE- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two car motor vehicle collision that occurred Thursday evening in Smyrna. On December 23, 2021, at approximately 5:42 p.m., a 2006 Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on US-13 in the dedicated left-turn lane at the intersection of Spring Meadow Drive and Hickory Ridge Road. A flashing red arrow was displayed for the left-turn lane as the 82-year-old female driver intended to turn left onto Spring Meadow Drive. At the same time, a 70-year-old female was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on US-13 in the same area. As the Equinox approached the intersection, the driver of the Ford began to turn left, crossing directly into the path of the Equinox resulting in the front left of the Equinox striking the right side of the Ford. Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest near the entrance to Spring Meadow Drive.
DELAWARE STATE
Dayton Daily News

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
L.A. Weekly

Nancy Palacios Killed in Vehicle Crash on Taussig Avenue [Wasco, CA]

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that at 5:50 a.m., Palacios, 26, was driving north on Palm Avenue south of Taussig Avenue approaching a pickup truck traveling southbound. Furthermore, CHP said Palacios, the driver of the sedan veered onto the right shoulder. Afterwards, they over-corrected to the left and rotated into...
WASCO, CA
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS

