ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian shares mostly fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

Trumann Democrat
 5 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#Asian Shares#Ap#S P#Kospi#Hang Seng#The Shanghai Composite
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

Finance and commodity firms help FTSE to gains after late rally

A strong afternoon session helped the FTSE climb into the green to end a broadly positive first week of trading in 2022.London’s top index had been in negative territory until around 2pm but pushed on later in the day as positivity among traders particularly buoyed banking and commodity stocks.The FTSE 100 ended the day 34.91 points, or 0.47%, higher at 7,485.28 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed finish to an otherwise positive week for European equity markets with the FTSE 100 outperforming today, due to outperformance from financials as well as basic...
STOCKS
Macdaily News

Wall Street falls as tech stocks weaken on hawkish Fed stance, inflation worries

Wall Street’s main indexes fell in morning trading on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting struck a hawkish note, signaling concerns over inflation, sending down shares of big technology companies. Devik Jain for Reuters:. Technology and consumer discretionary, the sectors hosting some of the biggest...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy