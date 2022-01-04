ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Alfred Ray Lacy

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 3 days ago

Our beloved father, Alfred Lacy, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Alfred was born Jan. 31, 1933, in Breeding, Ky., to Bryan Lacy and Bertha Firkins. Growing up in Indiana as the middle child of eight, he was an active boy who would foot race his friends to and from...

lmtribune.com

easternshorepost.com

James Alfred Rew Jr.

Mr. James Alfred Rew Jr., 76, of Onley, passed away Dec. 21, 2021, in Cedar Park, Texas. Born Jan. 24, 1945, in Nassawadox, Jim was the son of the late James A. Rew Sr. and the late Ethel Finney (Ames) Rew. He was a graduate of Onancock High School. He...
ONLEY, VA
Plumas County News

David Martin Smuts

David Martin Smuts lived and loved to the fullest. (18 May 1944 – 1 December 2021). He was born as the eldest of five in Andrews, Indiana, to Rex and Mary. He made his way to California via the US Navy. While stationed in Lemoore as an aviation mechanic, he met the mother of his children, Maria. They moved to Los Angeles where their children, Julie and David Andrew were born. Always curious and questioning, David was quickly spotted by management at Hughes Aircraft and brought in as a designer for components on several space missions, including the Surveyor robotic spacecrafts sent to the moon for exploration. As his daughter grow and his was on the way, David insisted that the San Joaquin Valley was a better place to raised a family, so they stacked the truck to overflowing and with a new baby boy in arms, returned to Hanford and then on to Visalia. Over the many years there, David repaired motorcycles, managed a Shakey’s pizza parlor and manufactured Sierra Safes, as he called them. His passion for motorcycles, whether he was riding motor cross or just out cruising, remained throughout his life. After his hip replacement and strict instructions, not to get on a bike again, he bought a new Triumph. He recently enjoyed a factory tour with his family in the United Kingdom where both his children and grandchildren resided.
QUINCY, CA
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
SFGate

Cherished California natural landmark destroyed by storm

The historic December storms that drenched California and dropped record-setting snow on the Sierra also destroyed a centuries-old landmark — an iconic stone arch on a secluded beach that has been cherished for generations. The arch, perched on a beach bluff at Spooner's Cove near Montaña de Oro State...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sandusky Register

Ernestine R. Harper-Pickens

SANDUSKY — Ernestine R. Harper-Pickens, 60, Sandusky, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in University Hospitals, Cleveland. She was born in Sandusky on April 6, 1961, to the late Annie R. Harper and John L. Dickerson. She graduated from Perkins High School. She worked 30-plus years...
SANDUSKY, OH
antrimreview.net

Todd Andrew Wilcox

Todd Andrew Wilcox, 55, of Elburn, IL and Bellaire, MI, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Todd was born Feb. 1, 1966, in Worcester, MA, the son of Terry Lee and Susie E. (Jacobs) Wilcox. Todd was a self-starter in all areas of his life. He launched a lawn-mowing business...
BELLAIRE, MI
Hungry Horse News

Joseph Voermans Jr.

Joseph Voermans Jr. died Jan. 1, 2022, of natural causes. He was 94 years old. He is the son of Doris (Sindt) Voermans and Joseph Voermans. Joe was the first of three sons; his brother Jack and brother Jacob are both deceased. He was born in Whitefish and lived in the Flathead Valley his entire life except for a few months when he followed his high school sweetheart, Billie Reichert, to Omaha to marry her. He worked at Boys Town, but they were called back to the family dairy farm and he worked there until it was sold. During that time, they had two children, Judy and Jennifer. After the sale of the dairy farm, Joe went to work for Red Harding at Whitefish Lumber. He delivered lumber to the site of the new post office and when the opportunity to work for USPS was available, he took the job. He served the postal service for 31 years in various capacities, including interim Postmaster at Lakeside Post Office. During those years a third child arrived, Jacob. Sadly, Billie died unexpectedly in 1966.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
gilavalleycentral.net

Larry Mortensen

Larry Mortensen, of Safford, entered life eternal Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, at the Sandstone of Tucson Rehab Center. Larry was 81. Private Family Graveside Services for Larry were conducted Friday, December 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in the Virden Cemetery. Larry is survived by: his daughters, Larri Kaye, Karen...
SAFFORD, AZ
Natchez Democrat

Larry Darnell Luss

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under...
Uinta County Herald

Dean Warren Davis

Dean Warren Davis was born March 3, 1944, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Ray McKay Davis and Naomi Magdalene Fisher. On Saturday, Dec 18, he died at his home, in an accident on his beloved John Deere tractor. Dean attended schools in Bear Lake County, Idaho, and graduated from Montpelier High...
POCATELLO, ID
waupacanow.com

Kruse, Steven Allen

Beloved brother of Sherry Belland of St. Augustine, Florida and Janine Barnes of Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away on December 19, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Dolly Kruse. He was survived by step children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Steve was a U.S. Army Viet Nam veteran, active member of the VFW, member of honor guard, and artist.
WAUPACA, WI
custercountychronicle.com

James Emery

An enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, James William “Jim” Emery was born at Cheyenne Agency, S.D., Jan. 24, 1934, to James E. Emery and Edith V. (Claymore) Emery. He attended school in Pluma, Nisland and Deadwood, S.D., graduating from Deadwood High School in 1952. Jim...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
bethanyclipper.com

Sara Louise Skroh

Sara Louise Skroh age 43 passed away on December 27, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born in Leon, IA, on August 1, 1978 to Roger and Vanya (Carothers) Skroh. She graduated second in her class from Cainsville High School in 1996. She graduated from Missouri Western State College in 2001. While at Missouri Western, in the year 2000, she participated in an internship at NASA optimizing their websites for visually disabled people. Sara also earned two master’s degrees from Colorado Technical University in 2005 and 2006. In 2006 she went to Little Rock, Arkansas for an 11-month training program during which she became involved with First Assembly of God North Little Rock and upon completion of her training program she took a job at Northrup Grumman in Little Rock to be able to stay involved with her church.
CAINSVILLE, MO
Fredericksburg Standard

Doss News

Happy Birthday to our 2022 folks to start a new year:. Elouise Teschner – Jan. 29. Ken and Janis Friedrich – Jan. 17; David and Carol Durst – Jan. 23. A “Kaffeklatsch” reception will be held Sunday, Jan. 16, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Peter Lu theran Church to welcome new members Scott and Laura Simmons and their children.
SOCIETY
stegenherald.com

Mayven Charleigh Huck

Baili Dickens and Kory Huck of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri announce the birth of their daughter, Mayven Charleigh Huck at 12:21PM, on Thursday, December 30,2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Mayven was welcomed...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
centraloregondaily.com

Goodbye O’ Tannenbaum

The Boy Scouts tree pick up and recycling got under way Saturday. Bright and early New Year’s Day, Scouts from Troop 23 were combing the streets of Northeast Bend for Christmas Trees. “It mainly gets scouts active and this is the one time we like get money and we...
BEND, OR
Duxbury Clipper

Janet Pierce, 65

Janet (Bille) Pierce, 65, of Plymouth and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Duxbury and Canton, passed away from glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive terminal brain cancer on Dec. 30. She was diagnosed two months ago. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, raised in Canton, where she met her high school...
CANTON, MA

