A Week In Sydney’s North Shore, On A $207,005 Salary

Hotel receptionists meet a fair share of rude clients on a daily basis, and one of their main skills on the job includes diffusing situations and problem-solving. That being said, it's impossible to keep everyone happy, and especially some clients who are whining for the sake of it. One receptionist at a hotel was faced with one such client who insisted they had a reservation for a room on the 4th floor. There was only one small hiccup. The hotel only had three floors. The woman insisted that she had stayed at the same hotel on the fourth floor the previous year and demanded she is given a room on the 4th floor. Despite stating multiple times that there was no fourth floor, she kept insisting. The receptionist maliciously complied and took her, along with her luggage, to the roof. The post shared on Reddit went viral.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 HOURS AGO