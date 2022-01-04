ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla criticised for opening showroom in China’s Xinjiang region

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla’s announcement that it has opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from U.S. rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

The real risk posed by China's 'carrier-killer' missiles

China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
MILITARY
Reuters

Japan and U.S. vow more defence cooperation to counter Chinese threat

TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Friday voiced strong concern about China's growing might in unambiguous terms and pledged to work together against attempts to destabilise the region. The comments from the two allies, in a joint statement that followed a virtual meeting of their...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
albuquerqueexpress.com

US, Germany expressed concern over China's attempt to bully Lithuania: Blinken

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): The United States and Germany expressed concern over China's attempt to bully Lithuania, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that Beijing is pushing European and American companies to stop doing business with Vilnius as the country chose to expand their cooperation with Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

World's richest man gets $32BILLION richer: Elon Musk's worth climbs to $306billion as Tesla stock soars after car maker rolled out nearly a million vehicles in 2021

The world's richest man started the new year richer, with Tesla founder Elon Mask adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion. Musk's windfall once again took his worth over the $300 billion mark that he briefly passed in November, becoming the first person to ever do so.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Marco Rubio
AFP

Japan, Australia sign defence treaty with eyes on China

Japan and Australia on Thursday signed a "landmark" treaty to strengthen defence ties, saying the accord would contribute to regional stability, as China expands its military and economic clout. While Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not mention Beijing directly in a statement released ahead of the signing, the agreement is seen as another step by the regional allies to signal their concern over China's military expansion. Ahead of Thursday's online summit with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Morrison called the agreement "a statement of two nations' commitment to work together in meeting the shared strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific". "This landmark treaty will... for the first time provide a clear framework for enhanced inter-operability and cooperation between our two forces," Morrison said.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

How to Disable Putin’s Energy Weapon

Russia should be terribly vulnerable to international sanctions. It imports almost every product that defines a modern economy. Its elites have stashed enormous sums overseas, where they are vulnerable to foreign regulation and sequestration. Its total GDP is a little less than Canada’s, a little more than Mexico’s.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Psaki warns companies not to 'look the other way' to Chinese human rights abuses or face 'serious consequences' after Elon Musk opened a Tesla plant in Xinjiang

White House press secretary Jen Psaki warned companies that 'fail to address forced labor' in their supply chains face serious 'legal and reputational risks.'. Psaki was asked about Tesla's decision to open a showroom in the Xinjiang region. 'As a general matter, we believe the private sector should oppose the...
ECONOMY
AFP

Taiwan troops simulate urban warfare with China

Taiwanese troops and armoured vehicles were deployed Thursday for a mock urban street battle in the latest drill preparing forces against China, which has long vowed to take the island. Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of an invasion by authoritarian China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized one day -- by force if necessary. Beijing has ramped up military drills and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she regards the island as a sovereign nation. On Thursday, soldiers from two platoons faced off in a simulated battle, firing at each other from houses and sandbag barricades as tanks rolled down a street in a mock-up town complete with signs for pharmacies and beer brands.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xinjiang#Reuters#Chinese#Western#U N#U S Muslim#Uyghurs#Muslims
The Independent

Stance on Russia, China a test for new German government

Germany has found itself facing a series of challenges in its relations with Russia and China since taking office last month that are testing the new government’s foreign policy mettle.Among them are Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine and the diplomatic fallout from a court verdict finding that the Russian government was behind the 2019 killing of a Chechen dissident in Berlin China’s pressure on a fellow European Union member has also prompted Germany to take sides against one of its biggest trading partners.The issues came to the fore during a flying visit that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

China regulator recovers $47 billion in funds after audit review

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s auditing regulator said officials should “keep their eyes open” when conducting audits, after recovering more than 300 billion yuan ($47.04 billion) in government funds, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The task of auditing this year will focus on fiscal expenditure, including...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
104.1 WIKY

INCE completes $700 million VC fundraising amid China tech crackdown

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China-focused venture capital (VC) firm INCE Capital said it had secured $700 million in commitments for two dollar-denominated funds, indicating global investors were not entirely deterred by Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the tech sector. INCE’s latest fundraising got strong support from global institutional investors, including Duke University, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Pittsburgh, and Kaiser Permanente, INCE said in a statement.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy