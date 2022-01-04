ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Evergrande shares rise as they resume trading after suspension

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTvsH_0dcBb2zF00
A man passes by a map depicting Evergrande's commercial projects in China at a mall in Beijing, China.

Shares in the embattled Chinese property developer Evergrande rose on Tuesday after they resumed trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange following a suspension.

China’s second-biggest developer halted trading on Monday after receiving an order from authorities at Danzhou city in Hainan on 30 December telling it to demolish 39 under-construction buildings at the Ocean Flower Island project.

Shares in the company, whose market value has plunged almost 90% over the last year, jumped by 10% after they resumed trading on Tuesday and Evergrande announced that the demolition order would not affect the rest of its project at the Hainan resort. However, they later fell back to a rise of almost 2%.

It comes after Evergrande said its sales for 2021 had plunged 39% from the year before to $69.5bn (£51.6bn).

The developer is struggling to repay more than $300bn in liabilities by selling assets and shares. Nearly $20bn of international market bonds were deemed to be in cross-default by ratings firms last month after the company missed payments.

Evergrande missed new coupon payments worth $255m due last Tuesday, though both have a 30-day grace period.

On Friday, Evergrande scaled back plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, saying each investor could expect to receive 8,000 yuan ($1,257) a month as principal payment for three months irrespective of when the investment matures.

Altogether, Chinese property developers owed $19.8bn in US dollar-denominated offshore debt in the first three months of 2022, analysts at Nomura said last month. In the second quarter of this year, they must find another $18.5bn, while also meeting billions of repayments in local yuan debt.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Other developers at risk of default include Kaisa, which missed a huge repayment in December and which has twice suspended its shares in recent months. Its stock has lost 75% in value in the past year.

Analysts at S&P have estimated that one-third of Chinese developers could face a liquidity crunch in the next 12 months.

Developers must also find 1.1tn yuan in backdated pay owed to construction workers before the lunar new year starts at the beginning of February.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UK construction growth slows despite improved supply chain

Growth in the UK construction industry slowed in December as the impact of Omicron offset gains for building firms from fading supply chain disruption. Figures from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (Cips) showed building companies ending 2021 on a weaker footing, with coronavirus infections and fresh pandemic restrictions hitting demand.
CONSTRUCTION
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Us Dollar#Chinese#Nomura#Business Today#Guardian Business#Businessdesk
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street Tokyo Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to...
STOCKS
Reuters

US equity funds receive inflows in the week to Jan 5

Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds received large inflows for a third straight week in the seven days to Jan. 5, although the rate of buying slowed as Federal Reserve minutes raised expectations interest rates would rise more quickly than previously thought. Refinitiv Lipper data found investors purchased U.S....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
The Independent

Asian shares mostly fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1% to finish at 29,332.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,565.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.3% to 2,950.71. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.3% to 22,985.05, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.0% to 3,596.03. Worries continue about COVID-19, as reports of the more contagious omicron keep growing in the region. In Japan, many people are not heeding warnings to take precautions and crowds have been out at levels close to...
STOCKS
AFP

China Mobile's Shanghai debut lukewarm after US delisting

China Mobile shares ended with slight gains on Wednesday in their debut on the Shanghai stock exchange after the telecoms giant was delisted in New York as tensions soared between Beijing and Washington. The stock had jumped as much as 9.4 percent at the start of trading -- edging toward the 10 percent limit that triggers a trading halt in China -- before steadily falling back through the day. It ended at 57.88 yuan, a gain of 0.52 percent. The share issue is expected to raise $8.8 billion after the company exercises an over-allotment option, Bloomberg News said, making it the largest on China's domestic stock markets in more than a decade.
U.S. POLITICS
investing.com

Hengda Seeks Delay; Huarong Resumes Trading: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s onshore unit is seeking to delay an option for investors to demand early repayment, while China Huarong Asset Management Co. resumed trading following a $6.6 billion bailout, a type of state-orchestrated rescue that appears unlikely for Evergrande. Hengda Real Estate will hold a meeting...
REAL ESTATE
jack1065.com

China Huarong shares set to fall 40% in resumed trade after 9-month halt

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd are set to fall 40% as the stock resumes trading on Wednesday after a nine-month suspension. The stock, which has been suspended since April 1, 2021, is set to open at HK$0.61 each, the lowest since its debut in October 2015. That compares with a 0.15% rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Trajector withdraws plans for IPO, less than 2 months after initial filing

Trajector Inc. filed Tuesday to withdraw its previous filing for an initial public offering, "effective immediately." The Florida-based benefits management software company had filed to go public on Oct. 18, but had not yet determined the number of shares to offer, the expected price of the IPO, the number of shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO or the ticker symbol. Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Stifel were the lead underwriters. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, but did request to the Securities and Exchange Commission that all fees paid in connection with the IPO filing be credited to the company's account for future use. The company's withdrawal comes during a time of investor disdain for IPO shares, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 12.0% during the past three months while the S&P 500 has rallied 11.5%.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Chinese developer asking bondholders to postpone repayment

A troubled Chinese real estate developer with $310 billion of debt is asking investors in one of its bonds to postpone when they will be repaid.Evergrande Group will conduct a three-day online vote starting Friday for holders of the 4.5 billion yuan ($700 million) bond, according to an announcement made through the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in southern China.Evergrande, the global real estate industry’s most indebted competitor, said the bond is due to mature in January 2023. It gave no indication how long investors would be asked to postpone repayment.The company's struggle to avoid defaults while it tries to comply...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

BTCS stock bounces off 1-year low after plan to pay a 'Bividend,' or dividend payable in bitcoin

Shares of BTCS Inc. shot up 9.2% in premarket trading Wednesday to bounce off a one-year low, after the blockchain technology-focused company said it will start paying a "Bividend," or a dividend payable in bitcoin at the option of the shareholder. The company said shareholders of record on March 17 will be paid a dividend of 5 cents a share in bitcoin, based on the bitcoin price on the ex-dividend date of March 16. Shareholders can elect to receive the dividend in cash, instead. "Now, we are the first Nasdaq-listed company to pay a Bividend, a dividend payable in bitcoin at the option of our shareholders," said Chief Executive Charles Allen. "As we build an ownership base of long-term, fundamental shareholders, the payment of this special bividend is an important step in showcasing the disruptive nature of blockchain technology." The stock, which closed Tuesday at the lowest price since Jan. 5, 2021, has tumbled 48.2% over the past three months, while bitcoin has dropped about 10% and the S&P 500 has gained 10.3%.
STOCKS
The Independent

Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with 310 billion US dollars (£229 billion) in debt has announced that it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex, in a new blow to its finances.Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou, a city on the southern island province of Hainan found that the complex was improperly built and violated urban planning law.Evergrande’s struggle to comply with tighter official restrictions on the use of borrowed money by China’s real estate industry has prompted fears of a possible default and financial crisis....
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Evergrande gets building demolition order; share trading halted

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Monday it had been ordered to demolish 39 under-construction residential buildings on the resort island of Hainan, as its shares were suspended from trading. Evergrande is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities,...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Correction: China-Evergrande story

BEIJING (AP) — In a story published January 4, 2022, about Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Group, The Associated Press erroneously reported that buyers in “20210” signed contracts to purchase property. The correct year is 2021.
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

105K+
Followers
43K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy