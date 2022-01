Free-speech social media platforms have been the trend lately. Platforms like Parler and Gettr have become popular because they allow users to speak freely and not worry about being suspended or banned. Parler was one of the first platforms to tout itself as a “free speech” social network. Parler has been a destination for many people who have been restricted from using Twitter for controversial posts. With Gettr on the rise, how can you invest in the platform?

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO