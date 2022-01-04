ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German retail sales rebound in November

By Thompson Reuters
 3 days ago
BERLIN (Reuters) – German retail sales rose unexpectedly in November, data showed on Tuesday, lifting annual...

The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Euro zone retail sales growth surges past expectations in Nov

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales surged past all expectations in November, driven by in-store non-food purchases, data from Eurostat showed on Friday, indicating that consumer demand remained healthy even as fresh pandemic-related restrictions were implemented. Retail sales, a proxy for consumer demand, in the 19 countries sharing...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

German Industrial Production unexpectedly drops by 0.2% MoM in November

Industrial Production in Germany unexpectedly fell in November, the official data showed on Friday, suggesting that the recovery in the manufacturing sector is faltering. Eurozone’s economic powerhouse’s industrial output fell by 0.2% MoM, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, vs. a 1.0% rise expected and 2.4% last.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

German Exports Rise, Output Falls Slightly in November

BERLIN (Reuters) - German exports grew in November despite persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, as industrial output fell, data showed on Friday. The mixed data reflect the German economy's struggles to overcome the bottlenecks as well as restrictions introduced to contain a spreading fourth wave of the coronavirus driven by the Omicron variant.
INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

French trade deficit hits record high in November

PARIS (Reuters) -France posted a record trade deficit in November as spiralling energy prices drove up the import bill, official data showed on Friday. The deficit surged to 9.727 billion euros ($10.99 billion)from 7.697 billion a month earlier with the value of imports reaching an all-time high of 52.5 billion euros versus 51.3 billion in October, the customs office said.
INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Fed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook

LONDON (Reuters) -European bank shares rose further above a three-year high on Thursday, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s signal that it could raise rates faster than expected, which lifted some of the December gloom hanging over the sector. European banking stocks benefitted from a sharp rise in borrowing...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

European stocks lower; German industrial output fell, exports rose in November

Germany -0.63%. November industrial production -0.2% M/M vs +1.0% expected, prior +2.4%. Industrial production fell -2.4% Y/Y, prior -0.9%. A notable miss on industrial output was largely driven by a fall in the manufacture of machinery and equipment, which was down 3.6% in November. Germany exports rose 1.7% M/M in...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Omicron dents euro zone’s economic rebound; inflation at record high

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone economic sentiment dropped more than expected last month while inflation hit another record high, indicating the economy is under renewed stress as surging coronavirus infections force governments to tighten restrictions. With infections breaking records almost daily as the Omicron variant sweeps across Europe, growth is likely...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Omicron slows growth of UK construction in December – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – Growth in Britain’s construction sector cooled in December as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread, a survey showed on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to a three-month low of 54.3 in December from 55.5 in November. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 54.0.
CONSTRUCTION
Reuters

ECB's Lane says inflation to fall this year

DUBLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Record euro zone inflation of 5% sounds "so strange" after a long period of little price growth but the rate will come down this year, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday. Inflation across the bloc rose unexpectedly in December from 4.9%...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

German factory orders return to growth in November

Factory orders returned to growth in Germany in November, with fresh data from Destatis on Thursday showing a 3.7% month-to-month increase, above the consensus for a 2.1% rise. The fall in October was also upwardly-revised to 5.8%, while the working day-adjusted year-on-year rate rose to 1.3%, from a revised 0.1%...
ECONOMY
investing.com

European Stocks Higher; German Retail Sales Help Optimism

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Tuesday, continuing the positive start to the new year with strong German retail sales boosting hopes of a steady economic recovery despite a surge in Covid-19 cases. At 3:45 AM ET (0845 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% higher, the CAC 40...
STOCKS
GlobeSt.com

US Retail Sales Grew 8.5% This Holiday Season

Consumers splurged throughout the season, making it a “resurgent season” for retailers as shoppers stocked their carts with gifts and gadgets, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse for holiday retail sales. Excluding automotive, sales increased 8.5% year-over-year this holiday season, running from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24.
RETAIL
theedgemarkets.com

Japan's retail sales up for second month in November but Omicron risks loom

TOKYO (Dec 27): Japan's retail sales rose faster than expected in November, thanks to decreasing Covid-19 cases in the month, which encouraged shoppers to ramp up spending on goods and services. To support the economy, Japan's Parliament last week passed a US$317 billion (about RM1.33 trillion) extra budget that includes...
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Asia stocks mostly lower; Japan's November Retail sales rose faster than expected

Japan -0.37%. Japan's Retail sales gained 1.9% Y/Y in November, faster than median forecast for a 1.7% gain and the 0.9% advance in October. On seasonally adjusted basis, Retail sales increased 1.2% M/M in November, after a downwardly revised 1.0% rise in October. Fuel sales rose 29.2% Y/Y in November...
RETAIL
marketpulse.com

Yen dips despite stronger JPY retail sales

The Japanese yen continues to lose ground. The yen suffered a third straight losing week, and the trend has continued on Monday. With USD/JPY currently trading around the 114.70 level, the 115 line is vulnerable. The pair last breached this symbolic level a month ago, but the dollar couldn’t consolidate above this level.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Canadian GDP Rebounded in October and November ahead of Omicron

GDP grew 0.8% in October, backed by a bounce-back in goods-producing industries. Preliminary estimate that output grew another 0.3% in November, despite significant disruptions from flooding in BC. Omicron threat and re-imposed containment measures adding downside risk near-term, but impact still uncertain. GDP in Canada rose 0.8% in October as...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

China to launch market-making on STAR Market

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s securities regulator said on Friday it will pilot market-making on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market in a bid to deepen reforms and improve liquidity. Qualified brokerages can apply to act as market-makers on STAR, in a pilot scheme that will be steadily expanded, the China Securities...
ECONOMY
