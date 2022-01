An individual from South Korea crossed the heavily armed border to the North in a rare defection, according to the country’s military.Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that an individual whose nationality has not been identified crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) from Gangwon Province in South Korea around 10:40 p.m. on New Year’s Day, reported NK News.The MDL bisects the 4-km-wide demilitarised zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas.The border is one of the most guarded in the world. It is surrounded by electric and barbed wire fencing, armed guards patrol and surveillance cameras are in constant use....

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO