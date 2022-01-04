ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID: SF Restaurants Reeling Due To Increasing Case Rates, Omicron Spreading Fast

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco has the third highest COVID transmission...

foxla.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
24/7 Wall St.

The Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2021

The pandemic sounded the death knell for many of America’s most famous restaurants. Among the casualties in 2020 were such iconic institutions as K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen in New Orleans, Manhattan’s “21” Club, and the 99-year-old Pacific Dining Car in Los Angeles. Lesser-known neighborhood standbys that served their communities for generations were felled, too. (Here’s a […]
kalw.org

What Bay Area pandemic experts say we can expect in 2022

It’s a new year, the holidays are over, and kids back in school, but a pandemic rages on. For two years now, we’ve relied on Bay Area epidemiology and infectious disease experts to help us make sense of it all. They've guided us through Covid and its variants. Now with Omicron and a new year, what are those experts saying?
NBC Bay Area

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Demand for COVID-19 testing continues to increase as more people return to school and work amid a spike in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant. Below is a list of testing sites broken down by county in the Bay Area. Other helpful resources:. Alameda County. Click here for general...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Multiple DFW Restaurants Temporarily Close Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants are facing another round of temporary closures related to COVID-19 cases and exposures on staff due to the surge of the omicron variant as 2021 comes to a close. According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, restaurants have grappled with the effects of the pandemic...
SFGate

How omicron continues to unfold in highly vaccinated San Francisco

After a period of stability, San Francisco's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are starting to increase as the omicron variant continues to spread in the city. The weekslong spike in cases has prompted a tightening of the city's indoor mask mandate and proof-of-vaccination laws as well as the cancellation of the city's New Year's Eve fireworks show.
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Infection Rates Shatter Previous Records In Bay Area, Nationwide

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases is shattering records in the Bay Area and nationwide, and health officials expect those numbers to get worse before they get better. On Tuesday, the United States broke a record single-day high with more than 1 million new COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. “I’m seeing now a lot of COVID patients coming into the emergency department, many of them are losing senses of smell and taste, many of them are having shortness of breath,” said Stanford Hospital Interim Emergency Department Medical Director Dr....
SFGate

Record-breaking 2021 changed San Francisco real estate, maybe forever

2021 was a wild year for real estate all across the country, but in San Francisco, where real estate has always been a bit wild, the remarkable year was striking. Records were broken and set all across the region, and as we look to 2022, it seems that real estate in the Bay Area will never look like its pre-pandemic self again.
beniciaindependent.com

Solano County and Benicia now in EXTREMELY HIGH COVID transmission rates

NOTE: The information below is not the latest. CLICK HERE for today’s latest information. Solano County Public Health corrected the January 3 COVID dashboard this morning, including shockingly high 7-day positive test numbers, over 1,200 new cases, 4 deaths, hospitalizations, major increases in City data, as well as age and race details. This is the first accurate update since experiencing technical problems in December.
Silicon Valley

Report: Marin among Bay Area leaders in pandemic exodus

Marin was among the Bay Area counties with the largest outward migration after the start of the pandemic, according to a new report. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the number of people who have left California has decreased by 38%. Not so in the Bay Area, which remained one of the few regions that has seen an uptick in residents relocating, according to the California Policy Lab, a research institute based at the University of California.
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco avoids strict lockdowns as omicron cases surge

As San Francisco struggles to make up for hundreds of city workers out sick with COVID-19 during the omicron wave, civic leaders are doubling down on intentions to avoid widespread closures. “We are not shutting anything down and we are not closing businesses. This is not 2020,” Mayor London Breed...
SFGate

COVID testing in the SF Bay Area is chaos. What to know.

Lines wrapped around multiple blocks at COVID-19 testing sites around the San Francisco Bay Area at the start of this week, as everyone from teachers and students to restaurant workers sought testing amid an omicron surge that started over the holidays. San Francisco's popular Alemany Farmers Market testing site, which...
