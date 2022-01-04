COVID: SF Restaurants Reeling Due To Increasing Case Rates, Omicron Spreading Fast

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases is shattering records in the Bay Area and nationwide, and health officials expect those numbers to get worse before they get better. On Tuesday, the United States broke a record single-day high with more than 1 million new COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. “I’m seeing now a lot of COVID patients coming into the emergency department, many of them are losing senses of smell and taste, many of them are having shortness of breath,” said Stanford Hospital Interim Emergency Department Medical Director Dr....

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO