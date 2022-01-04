ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fabrizio Romano Offers Update On Former Liverpool Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum Future At PSG

By Chris Stonadge
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman spent five years on Merseyside, picking up the Champions League and Premier League in an illustrious period with the Reds before joining the French giants on a free transfer this summer.

Speaking to Anfield Watch, Romano suggested that Wijnaldum's future lies heavily in his own hands.

"The player is still focused on fighting for PSG, so I think he's not going to leave in a short term range, he will try to fight for his place and to change the situation.

"Of course he was used to being a key player for Liverpool. So it's not easy for him to be sometimes on the bench in the rotation of the team. Let's see what is going to happen but at the moment he is focused on PSG.

"Let's see if the situation will change but at the moment there is really nothing. I don't think he's going to be something for January."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • Report: AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie Exit 'More And More Probable' After Liverpool 'Very Interesting Offer'

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Henry warns PSG over Arsenal target Wijnaldum

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has warned PSG not to write off Gini Wijnaldum too soon. A summer signing from Liverpool, the Holland international is already being linked with a return to England this month where Arsenal are keen. Henry believes PSG's style of play could be working against Wijnaldum. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Manchester United's Luke Shaw Throws Ralf Rangnik And Team-Mates Under A Bus Following Pathetic Defeat To Wolves

Following Manchester United's pathetic defeat last night, Luke Shaw gave an incredibly damning interview to Sky Sports, in which he questioned his team-mates commitment. Manchester United continued their terrible season with a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford to Wolves. The visiting team got a late, but deserved winner to add more misery on the Manchester United fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Dutchman#The Champions League#Reds#French#Anfield Watch#Liverpool Coverage Report#Ac Milan
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Manchester United Reveal Price They Are Willing To Pay For Barcelona Forward Ousmane Dembele In January, Anthony Martial Included In Deal?

Manchester United want to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in January with Anthony Martial part of the deal going in the opposite direction on loan according to a report. France international Dembele's contract renewal talks appear to have hit a stalemate at the Nou Camp meaning he is free to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp Eyeing Up £60million Transfer Of Champions League Star With Newcastle And Manchester United Also Interested

Liverpool are currently trying to figure out how to field a team in the FA Cup but the transfer window doesn't sleep. Premier League and Champions League rivals from around the globe continue to strengthen their teams while Jurgen Klopp's Reds have remained relatively quiet thus far. The Anfield club's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Real Madrid Want Erling Haaland But Prioritise Kylian Mbappe, Whilst Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United, PSG And Bayern Munich Circulate

Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid's interest in Erling Haaland, but they are prioritising the signing of PSG's Kylian Mbappe instead. Erling Haaland is one of the most wanted players around Europe, with many top clubs looking the the Norwegian star. Clubs from the Premier League, La Liga and other huge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Christian Eriksen: I died for five minutes after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen says he “died for five minutes” while representing Denmark in a Euro 2020 group match against Finland.Eriksen collapsed on the pitch before his teammates and medics rushed to help him. He suffered a cardiac arrest but was revived and taken to hospital. The 29-year-old said the outpouring of love from fans blew him away.“It was amazing that so many people felt a need to write or send flowers,” he told Danish broadcaster DR. “It had an impact on so many people, and they felt a need to let me and my family know. That makes me very happy.“At...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s squad is big, imbalanced and bordering on unmanageable

The irony of the tensions currently playing out at Manchester United is that they may not have come about had they appointed Ralf Rangnick sooner and to a different role.Though Rangnick’s coaching credentials as the pioneer of modern day pressing have been well-documented during this first month at Old Trafford, he spent the past decade working more regularly - and arguably, more successfully - as a sporting director, overseeing the ambitious Red Bull project.His job at Red Bull was all encompassing and not limited to buying and selling players but, nevertheless, it involved establishing scouting and recruitment structures which built...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Five things we learned as Thomas Tuchel wins the tactical battle

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday night to make them clear favourites to reach Wembley.The Blues threatened through the returning Romelu Lukaku within 30 seconds, but it took a further four minutes for the opener to arrive via Kai Havertz, after a series of poor defensive choices from the Tottenham players.If those were poor defensive moments, the second goal was merely farcical, as Japhet Tanganga headed a free-kick straight into team-mate Ben Davies and the ball bounced in past Kepa.After the restart Spurs were improved from a woeful first 45, but the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
579
Followers
3K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy