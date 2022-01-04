Fabrizio Romano Offers Update On Former Liverpool Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum Future At PSG

Reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman spent five years on Merseyside, picking up the Champions League and Premier League in an illustrious period with the Reds before joining the French giants on a free transfer this summer.

Speaking to Anfield Watch, Romano suggested that Wijnaldum's future lies heavily in his own hands.

"The player is still focused on fighting for PSG, so I think he's not going to leave in a short term range, he will try to fight for his place and to change the situation.

"Of course he was used to being a key player for Liverpool. So it's not easy for him to be sometimes on the bench in the rotation of the team. Let's see what is going to happen but at the moment he is focused on PSG.

"Let's see if the situation will change but at the moment there is really nothing. I don't think he's going to be something for January."

