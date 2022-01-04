Thousands of airline passengers are stranded. Here’s what to do if you’re one them

Questionable though it may be, it’s not uncommon for airline passengers to be asked to give up their seats or, worse still, be denied boarding in the event of an oversold flight. This, according to transportation.gov, is ultimately a sales strategy that allows airlines to account for “no shows” or cancellations. In fact, in 2019, per an Air Travel Consumer report from the U.S. Department of Transportation, nearly 130,000 passengers were bumped on U.S. flights between the months of January and March alone, 6,175 of them involuntarily — a 36 percent increase over the same period in 2018.
