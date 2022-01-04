ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Beginnings $250 Cash Giveaway

steamykitchen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello Steamy Kitchen family, we want to celebrate the new year with you so we are starting our FIRST giveaway of the year with a bang – with a $250...

steamykitchen.com

komando.com

15 new ways to make extra cash

By now, you probably know pretty well that you don’t have to leave home to make money. After all, many companies sent employees home to work during the pandemic. But even if you aren’t a salaried employee, you can still make a living from the comfort of your own home.
ECONOMY
Nashville Parent

New Year, New You: A Moment’s Peace Spa Giveaway

As if 2021 could have been any rougher than 2020, it sure gave it a run for its money. We’re crossing our fingers over here at Nashville Parent Magazine and giving parents something else to hope for our New Year, New You: A Moment’s Peace Spa Giveaway. Click the link and enter your information for a chance to win a “Full Day of Peace” Spa Package at A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa in Franklin. Enter from now until January 15, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
newswatchman.com

A perfect time to begin brand new

The New Year is here and I’m excited to see what 2022 has for us! My hope is this coming year will be a season of abundance not just with material prosperity and success, but of love, health, and spiritual awareness. As we plant seeds of faith, may we...
JOHN BUNYAN
villages-news.com

Beginning the new year at the beach

Sometimes it takes an old friend to remind you that you are not alone. For me, this year, it only took some kind words from a gentleman who knows me well and still considers me one of his BFF, Lee. A couple of days after Christmas, I realized that I...
LIFESTYLE
fm100.com

NEW YEAR NEW CASH

Starting Monday, January 3rd It’s New Cash for the New Year with FM100.3! Win your share of over $10,000! Listen weekdays at 8:20am, 9:20am, 11:20am, 1:20pm & 4:20pm for the cue to call. When you hear it caller #10 to win your share of $10k! Start the New Year with New Cash! It pays to listen to FM100.3! Better Music for a Better New Year!
LIFESTYLE
charlottesmartypants.com

The 2022 Smarty New Year’s Fitness Giveaway ft. CycleBar

Cheers to the holidays! We love, love, love this time of year. It’s filled with so much merriment and joy! ‘Tis the season for holiday parties, family gatherings and copious amounts of good food, desserts and spirits!. However, during this festive season one thing that usually gets neglected...
CHARLOTTE, NC
stilwelldemocrat.com

Ferris claims cash prize for 'Grand' giveaway; some prizes remain

More prizes were claimed last week for the Stilwell Democrat Journal and Westville Reporter’s, “It’s A Grand Christmas” giveaway. Grace Ferris claimed the third-place cash prize of $250, Brandee Sawney won the pharmacy $50 gift coupons, and Breeze Bunch picked up the NeoHealth $50 Walmart gift card.
LOTTERY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
shefinds

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why do cats knead with their paws?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting his front...
ANIMALS
SPY

The Most Comfortable Bed-in-a-Box Mattresses To Help You Sleep More Deeply

In recent years, companies have completely reinvented the (previously awful) mattress buying experience. Rather than lugging a hefty mattress up multiple sets of stairs, your air-sealed mattress-in-a-box comes neatly packed away, only to expand to full size in your room of choice once you unpack it. Rather than wasting time at showrooms lying down on mattresses with sales associates hovering for a commission, the bed-in-a-box offers competitive quality and the ability to navigate online reviews to discover if you’ll find it comfortable according to your preferences. While many mattresses-in-a-box are made with memory foam, many companies sell innerspring mattresses and hybrid models...
HOME & GARDEN
lascruces.com

A New Beginning Custom Homes

Adam Juarez founded A New Beginning Custom Homes in 2017 to pursue his vision of providing quality, custom homes in Las Cruces and the surrounding areas. Having a remarkable background including, foreman, draftsman, truss designer, lumber estimator, and salesman, he has perfected his expertise. Adam is following his dream of producing high-quality homes while maintaining trust with our clients throughout the process. Each home is designed to meet each of our clients’ needs while providing them with a luxurious quality home at a competitive price. We bring your vision to life, and we do it right. Our customer service goal is to endure a relationship with our clients through personalized service to reach customer satisfaction. If you are looking to build a custom home in the Las Cruces, NM area, A New Beginning Custom Homes is certain that we can exceed your expectations. We build you a quality place that you can call home. We invite you to view our Showcase, and if you’re ready to start a conversation, contact us today. We are also involved with supporting the community with our Helping Hands Project. With every house sold, we donate $500 to the charity chosen by the buyer. Not only do we provide customers a beautiful new space to call home, we try to give back to the community in other ways. We wouldn’t be here without the wonderful Las Cruces community, and this is our way of saying thank you.
LAS CRUCES, NM
player.one

Pokémon Masters EX Welcomes the New Year with a Giveaway

Pokémon Masters EX is celebrating 2022 with a really big bang. There's a lot of New Year-themed content for everyone to enjoy. The highlight however is the giveaway of 100 million Gems. For starters, players who log in between January 4 to January 8 enter a contest where they...
VIDEO GAMES

