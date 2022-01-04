ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Are Skinny Jeans Actually Over?

By Frances Solá-Santiago
Refinery29
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI remember my first pair of skinny jeans tragically. Maybe because they were. At 12 years old, I convinced my mother to get me a pair because I was tired of the bootcut and bell bottom styles she’d always buy me. But mainly, I wanted to look cool. Back then, cropped...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 54

Montana Marie
1d ago

some people shouldn't wear tights, nor skinny jeans. The ones that do, shouldn't, the ones that could don't. Does anyone look in a mirror before they go out?

Reply(2)
17
Timothy King
1d ago

As we rode through town, my boss said, "I hate Summer." I asked him why and he said, " These lack of clothes on these obese people are hard on the rods and cones." He was a surgeon.

Reply(2)
6
Always Learning
16h ago

Tired of being jerked around by Fashion Designers. It’s just their way of making women spend money to change their wardrobes. Women should wear what they want, what they feel comfortable I ,

Reply
4
Related
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Is All Tied Up with Michael B. Jordan in Chocolate Disco Dress and Wrapped Sandals

Lori Harvey’s 2022 was off to a romantic start, as she rang in the new year with a kiss from beau Michael B. Jordan. The model shared sweet photos of the couple on Instagram, wearing a halter-neck minidress by Raisa Vanessa. The sleek backless number featured a chocolate brown palette covered in square-shaped sequins, instantly channeling ’70s glamour. Harvey accessorized with a gold bracelet, watch and drop earrings. “Happy New Year,” she coupled the romantic photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Strikes a Pose in Silky Red Slip Dress and Heeled Black Boots

Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. On Wednesday, the “Level Up” songstress took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter has been on a holiday posting spree sharing sweet moments with her family and funny videos of herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. The silky cowl slip dress features a minimal silhouette and flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a short-sleeve white T-shirt. The “All You’ve Got” star accessorized with several gold bracelets...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Tom Ford
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Color of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Pantone’s color of 2022 was just announced today, but several celebrities and prominent figures have already looked to the hue for their public appearances this year. Very Peri, a dark blue-purple hue, is Pantone’s color of 2022. The color is described as a “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone,” which blends “the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red,” according to Pantone.More from WWDStreet Style and Celebrity Photos of the Biggest Color Trends of 2022How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's Color of 2022The Top Trending...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments of 2021

The real rising stars this year were the men. Considering the mess of a year we’ve had, we should all be slightly shocked at how good the red carpet fashion was in 2021. And when I say good, I mean seriously good. In February, it was clear that 2021...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggy Jeans#Skinny Jeans#Wide Leg Jeans#Everlane
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Goes Typically Glam in Fendi Coat, Leggings and Crystal-Trim Boots With Boyfriend on Aspen Getaway

Mariah Carey is traveling in style for the holidays, as seen in her latest Instagram post. While boarding a private jet with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, the “Glitter” star struck a pose in a pair of sporty black leggings. The comfy athleisure was paired with a short Fendi jacket. Carey’s outerwear featured black panels and cuffs, as well as brown uppers covered in the brand’s signature “FF” logo. Her travel-ready look was complete with a black face mask and oversized sunglasses, as well as a reptilian Hermes Birkin with silver hardware. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Elon Musk’s Supermodel Mother Maye Goes Bold in Red Silky Dress and Crystal Buckled Pumps

Maye Musk, supermodel and mother to Elon Musk, rang in the new year in festive fashion while celebrating in Switzerland. While being snapped by friends, Musk wore a bold red knee-length dress. The silky number featured long balloon sleeves, as well as a button-up silhouette with a triangular neckline. Musk layered the piece over a black turtleneck sweater and sheer black tights. Her look was complete with clear glasses and gold and black drop earrings,  as well as a tortoiseshell Dolce & Gabbana handbag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk) When it came to shoes, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore the $55 Cloud Shoes That We Must Get Our Hands on in 2022

According to Kendall Jenner, you don't need a fancy, feathered dress or crystal-covered heels to post an awe-worthy Instagram for New Year's Eve. Rather, slippers and sweatpants will more than cut it. On Sunday, the supermodel shared a slideshow of images from the first weekend of 2022 with the caption, "my weekend." Included in the mix were none of her usual hyper-elevated street style looks but instead a selection of quarantine-ready ensembles that, despite their more low-key vibe, still managed to make it to the top of our style mood board for the year ahead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Apparel
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Films For Hulu in a Smart, Minimalist Look Complete With Trendy Booties

Kendall Jenner was spotted filming during an outing with a friend in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The reality star-turned-supermodel was likely shooting scenes for the family’s new upcoming Hulu show, simply titled, “The Kardashians,” which the network teased on Friday. Jenner donned a smart look for the occasion, dressing in an oversized brown checked blazer by Sandro and boot cut jeans, which gave way to a pair of black leather boots featuring a chunky block heel and trendy square-toe design. She also wore a crisp white collar shirt layered underneath the blazer, leaving it unbuttoned to reveal a plain white tee. Pulling...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lindsay Lohan Bundles Up With Fiancé in Chic Canada Goose Coat & Wool-Lined Boots

Lindsay Lohan bundled up in style in her latest Instagram post today. The 35-year-old made a case for cold weather-chic in the photo. She sported a quilted Canada Goose jacket that draped down to her feet. The coat featured long zip pockets, a hood and the signature Canada Goose logo on the coat’s shoulder. She accessorized with a cute winter hat that had a knit finish and a pom-pom on the top. On her feet, she sported a fashion-meets-function pair of boots. The snowshoes featured a waterproof upper with lace-up detailing and a plush white wool lining. View this post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
papermag.com

Cher Just Made UGGs Look Glamorous

We already know Cher is the queen of opulence, as her countless bedazzled and feathered red carpet moments demonstrate. So it should come as no surprise that she would make things like UGG shoes look utterly glamorous at home. Sweatpants? Not in this household. In fact, Cher's take on leisure...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Is Cozy in Shearling Coat, Leather Leggings and Platform Boots for ‘Today’ Show Performance

Alicia Keys the shearling cape a thing. The ”No One” singer performed on the “Today” show this morning, where she wore a look that was suitable for a brisk New York City fall morning. When it came down to the outfit, Keys wore a sleek black leather mock turtleneck and matching leather leggings that helped to unify the moment. Over it, Keys threw on a black and brown shearling coat that she unzipped to create a cape effect. It also features a white fuzzy trim and lining that further accentuated the beauty of the piece. For accessories, Keys donned a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Hikes in Style in Colorful Pendleton Jacket, Skinny Jeans and Boots

Julianne Hough makes hiking a stylish event. The “Footloose” star posted a photo on Instagram today that showed her making a new furry friend. Her caption read, “Met this Angel babe on the path and fell madly in love ❤️☺️👅 Tell me your favorite thing about your pup in the comments 👇🏼 Aren’t they the most special souls on the planet?” For Hough’s ensemble, she wore a Pendleton patterned jacket that featured a multicolored design, a gray turtleneck sweater and jeans. She accessorized the look with a burgundy beanie and black circular sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy