David Bowie's back catalogue sold for 250 million

It’s reported that John Legend has sold his catalog and royalty rights to BMG Rights Management and investment firm KKR. But despite everyone appreciating John Legend’s talents, I’m not sure what he sold. He hasn’t had a hit record in a long time. His biggest hits were “All of Me,” and “Ordinary People,” about a decade ago. His Oscar song with Common, “Glory,” was from the movie, “Selma,” but it’s not really played on the radio. His other hit single, “Save Room,” was a sample of the 60s hit, “Stormy,” written by Buddy Buie and James B. Cobb, Jr. of the Classics IV.
