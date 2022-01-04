ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Bowie's back catalogue sold for 250 million

Corydon Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Bowie's estate have sold the publishing rights...

www.corydontimes.com

HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

David Bowie’s Estate Sells ‘Entire Body of Work’ in Massive Publishing Deal

David Bowie’s estate has reached a deal to sell the music icon’s songwriting catalog to Warner Music Group’s Warner Chappell in one of the largest music publishing deals to date. According to a press release from Warner Chappell, “the agreement comprises songs from the 26 David Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, as well as the posthumous studio album release, Toy. It also includes the two studio albums from Tin Machine alongside tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects.” The company did not divulge financial details, but sources told Variety that the deal, which includes Bowie’s “entire body of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Inside Story of David Bowie’s Long-Lost ‘Toy’ Album

Around the turn of the millennium, David Bowie made one of the more unexpected moves in a career filled with them: He began revisiting some of the very earliest songs from his professional career, most of which he’d released in his teens or early 20s and that most fans would only be dimly aware of, if at all. In fact, a rocked-up version of his fourth single, “Can’t Help Thinking About Me,” originally released in 1966, became a highlight of his live sets from 1999 and 2000. He later took his tour-tight band into the studio and bashed down more than...
THEATER & DANCE
antiMUSIC

Motorhead's Cover Of David Bowie's Heroes Passed 50 Million Views 2021 In Review

Motorhead scored a top 21 story from October 2021 after their cover of the David Bowie classic hit "Heroes" has surpassed 50 million views on the band's YouTube channel. The song was one of late frontman Lemmy Kilmister's favorites. The track appeared on the band's 2017 covers collection "Under Cover"....
MUSIC
Person
David Bowie
Music Week

Warner Chappell acquires global music publishing rights to David Bowie's catalogue

Warner Chappell Music has acquired the global music publishing rights to David Bowie’s song catalogue. The deal includes David Bowie’s entire body of work, encompassing hundreds of songs spanning the iconic artist and songwriter’s career, including Space Oddity, Life on Mars?, Starman, Rebel Rebel, Fame, Young Americans, “Heroes”, Ashes to Ashes, Let’s Dance, and many more.
MUSIC
Washington Post

David Bowie’s estate sells his ‘entire’ songwriting catalogue to Warner Music

In the latest instance of an industry giant acquiring the rights to a major artist’s body of work, David Bowie’s estate sold his songwriting catalogue to Warner Music Group. The deal, announced Monday by Warner Chappell Music, Warner’s music publishing subsidiary, includes hits such as “Space Oddity,” “Life on Mars?” and “Ziggy Stardust.”
MUSIC
PennLive.com

David Bowie’s music catalog, stretching from 1960s to 2000s, is sold to Warner

NEW YORK (AP) — The extensive music catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music. More than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Fame,” “Rebel Rebel” and “Let’s Dance” on 26 Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, a posthumous studio album release, Toy, two studio albums from Tin Machine, as well as tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects, are included.
THEATER & DANCE
L.A. Weekly

Celebrate David Bowie’s Birthday

Following the holidays, David Bowie’s birthday is seen as a continuation of celebration and reverence for fans. Los Angeles has been marking the date (Jan. 8) in a big way before and especially since his death in 2016. Of course, with the Omicron variant spreading so rapidly in L.A., outdoor spaces (or venues that have them) seem to be the best bets. Here are two good glam-bams:
LOS ANGELES, CA
