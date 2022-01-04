ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles' Jake Elliott: Sets new career high in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Elliott made both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Football Team. He was also successful...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame legend passes away

One of the best players Notre Dame has seen has passed away at 67 years old. Ross Browner, a two-time All-American selection, 1973 and 1977 national champion, and College Football Hall of Fame selection, died Tuesday. Browner was the recipient of several awards while at Notre Dame including the Outland...
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ vaccination claims after missing game are infuriating

After missing a must-win game for the Vikings, what Kirk Cousins is saying about not being vaccinated is infuriating for fans to hear. The Minnesota Vikings were in primetime for Week 17 facing a must-win game for the playoff lives and going up against their biggest division rival in the Packers. The stakes couldn’t have been higher in the regular season. And yet, Kirk Cousins wasn’t able to take the field.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Released Former 1st Round Pick On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released a former first round pick from the 2020 NFL draft. Just a few weeks after the 2021 season kicked off, the Giants signed former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Wilson had been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pacers' Lance Stephenson steals show with historic first-quarter explosion in Kyrie Irving's season debut

The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Released Giants Player Was Falling Asleep In Meetings

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. New York signed Wilson shortly after the 2021 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the latest report from Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggests Wilson’s conduct got him kicked off the team. “Isaiah Wilson released from the practice...
NFL

