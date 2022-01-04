Local businesses will participate in annual Newberg Truffle Month

Restaurants, shops, wineries and lodgings offer truffle-themed deals in February.

People living in Willamette Valley wine country have more than just Valentine's Day to look forward to in February.

Newberg Truffle Month, a celebration of the edible fungi variety, returns for its second year on Feb. 1. Throughout the month, individuals can enjoy Oregon truffles by visiting Newberg restaurants, shops and wineries, as well as purchasing lodging packages. Taste Newberg, the city's official online travel resource, will host the month-long celebration.

Truffle enthusiasts have many food and drink options. For instance, they can purchase truffle fries from Ruddick/Wood and truffle beer at Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery. Honey Pie is also offering truffle cheese boards, and Chapter Books & Coffee is providing Oregon Truffle Oil.

Newberg also houses Black Tie Tours, a wine tour service that allows visitors to forage for the edible fungi with experienced truffle hunter Stefan Czarnecki and his trained truffle dog, Ella. Afterward, guests will be treated to a picnic lunch and wine tasting.

As for truffle-themed lodging packages, four Newberg establishments are offering deals this February.

The Allison Inn & Spa recommends its Willamette Valley Truffles package, which includes an overnight stay in a deluxe king guestroom and a five-course "truffle celebration" feast at its Jory restaurant. The package for two costs $645 and is available every Friday or Saturday in February except for Feb. 11 and 12. To book the package, call 503-554-2525.

The Setting Inn's package will provide guests with truffle-themed breakfast boxes, each with its own truffle charcuterie board from local company Good Company Cheese Bar & Bistro. Guests must stay a minimum of two nights at a rate of $212 per night; Valentine's Day weekend is not included. To secure the package, use the booking code: TRUFFLE.

Lifestyle Properties, a vacation rental business, will give all Newberg guests who use the booking code TASTETRUFFLES a gourmet cheese plate with truffle components and a bottle of local sparkling wine.

Finally, Chehalem Ridge Bed & Breakfast is offering homemade truffle cookies to all customers in February.

The full list of participating businesses can be found on Taste Newberg's blog at tastenewberg.com/blog/trufflemonth. Remember to check back periodically as it will be updated often.

For information on Newberg Truffle Month, visit Taste Newberg's website attastenewberg.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @tastenewberg. Additionally, you can email Lila Martin DeBenedetti at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

