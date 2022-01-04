ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Local businesses will participate in annual Newberg Truffle Month

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Restaurants, shops, wineries and lodgings offer truffle-themed deals in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32V2rW_0dcBWpJg00

People living in Willamette Valley wine country have more than just Valentine's Day to look forward to in February.

Newberg Truffle Month, a celebration of the edible fungi variety, returns for its second year on Feb. 1. Throughout the month, individuals can enjoy Oregon truffles by visiting Newberg restaurants, shops and wineries, as well as purchasing lodging packages. Taste Newberg, the city's official online travel resource, will host the month-long celebration.

Truffle enthusiasts have many food and drink options. For instance, they can purchase truffle fries from Ruddick/Wood and truffle beer at Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery. Honey Pie is also offering truffle cheese boards, and Chapter Books & Coffee is providing Oregon Truffle Oil.

Newberg also houses Black Tie Tours, a wine tour service that allows visitors to forage for the edible fungi with experienced truffle hunter Stefan Czarnecki and his trained truffle dog, Ella. Afterward, guests will be treated to a picnic lunch and wine tasting.

As for truffle-themed lodging packages, four Newberg establishments are offering deals this February.

The Allison Inn & Spa recommends its Willamette Valley Truffles package, which includes an overnight stay in a deluxe king guestroom and a five-course "truffle celebration" feast at its Jory restaurant. The package for two costs $645 and is available every Friday or Saturday in February except for Feb. 11 and 12. To book the package, call 503-554-2525.

The Setting Inn's package will provide guests with truffle-themed breakfast boxes, each with its own truffle charcuterie board from local company Good Company Cheese Bar & Bistro. Guests must stay a minimum of two nights at a rate of $212 per night; Valentine's Day weekend is not included. To secure the package, use the booking code: TRUFFLE.

Lifestyle Properties, a vacation rental business, will give all Newberg guests who use the booking code TASTETRUFFLES a gourmet cheese plate with truffle components and a bottle of local sparkling wine.

Finally, Chehalem Ridge Bed & Breakfast is offering homemade truffle cookies to all customers in February.

The full list of participating businesses can be found on Taste Newberg's blog at tastenewberg.com/blog/trufflemonth. Remember to check back periodically as it will be updated often.

For information on Newberg Truffle Month, visit Taste Newberg's website attastenewberg.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @tastenewberg. Additionally, you can email Lila Martin DeBenedetti at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Opinion: Clackamette Cove provides ideal site for Native honors

Gary Alan Spanovich: New park should memorialize 88 surviving members of the Clackamas tribe who were relocated to a reservationI have collaborated with Native American tribes over the last 25 years; I once did a transportation plan for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde. The Walker River Paiute Tribe flew me down to Schurz, Nevada, 25 times and I donated my time to help them build a Wovoka Ghost Dance & Peace Center with my colleague Raymond Hoferer. We appeared before the Tribal Council one evening and Raymond was given the title, "Ghost Dance Emissary." He was to bring...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Gresham Outlook

New Gresham vintage store inspired by past, family

Poppy + Dale Vintage curates clothing, furniture, homeware and more along Main Avenue.Entrepreneurship is in the blood of the newest small business owner to move into downtown Gresham — which is why her curated store filled with vintage pieces was named for family. Courtney Vanderberg's grandfathers were both successful business owners. Robert "Poppy" Vanderberg operated an auto shop for many decades, while Dale Sleeman owned the Gladstone Baskin-Robbins ice cream store. Both shared their passion for business with their granddaughter, who displays their pictures up on the wall and named her new vintage store in their honor — Poppy...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Gift to research center in Clackamas County is largest ever

Carl and Kim Casale's recent donation to OSU Extension will help renovate laboratories, bring an internet mesh to the property and more. This past summer another major private donation came to the North Willamette Research and Extension Center, located in unincorporated Clackamas County's Aurora area. Carl and Kim Casale, who live in Minnesota and farm locally, are providing more than $500,000 earmarked to remodel the downstairs laboratories in NWREC's main office building, bring an internet mesh network to the entire farm property, and to develop a facilities master plan for the center. "This is an unbelievable gift and couldn't have come at a better time for NWREC," said Mike Bondi, director of the center run by OSU Extension. "We have been incredibly blessed over the past several years being able to make some much-needed infrastructure upgrades to improve our research and education capabilities — thanks to college funding and private donations. But, the Casale gift is the largest private contribution we have ever received and will really help us build on this recent work, make additional important upgrades, and create a vision for the future of the Center."
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Book benefits Estacada animal sanctuary

Lucas Spiegel wrote his memoir 'The Weight of Empathy' after traveling around the world for 22 months. After spending 22 months visiting animal sanctuaries around the world, Lucas Spiegel wrote a book about the experience. A portion of the proceeds from sales will benefit a sanctuary in Estacada. "The Weight...
ESTACADA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland Tribune

Clear Creek Communications offers $5,000 in 2022 scholarships

Cooperative members are eligible in Redland, Logan, Viola, Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City. Clear Creek Communications is offering two $2,500 awards this year for the cooperative's annual scholarship program. Established in 1988, the "Subscriber Endowment Scholarship Award" benefits members of Clear Creek Communications by providing financial assistance...
BEAVERCREEK, OR
Estacada News

Around Estacada

Our weekly calendar of local activities, public meetings and other events around the Estacada area. Have an event you'd like to see in the newspaper? Email a description with any relevant information to elindstrand@estacadanews.com by 10 a.m. the Friday prior for inclusion in the next week's edition. Include any relevant photos. Events One Page Wednesday — The Estacada Arts Commission will host the first monthly One Page Wednesday event from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Harmony, 221 S.W. Wade St. The gathering will feature 10 open spots for people to read one page of writing. January's featured readers are...
ESTACADA, OR
Woodburn Independent

WHS receives $75,000 grant

PetSmart Charities furnishes Willamette Humane Society with a $75,000 grant to help with pet adoptionsWillamette Humane Society announced that it received at $75,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, which will serve to fortify pet adoptions. WHS took in more than 2,500 animals in 2021, and many of the dogs and cats needed medical attention before becoming eligible for adoption. Most needed spaying or neutering. "We have a skilled medical team ready to help dogs and cats prepare for loving homes, but that work can be expensive," WHS Development and Community Engagement Director Erin Weldon said. "We're so thankful for grants like...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truffle#Wine Bar#Oregon Wine#Food Drink#Newberg Truffle Month#Ruddick Wood#Honey Pie#Chapter Books Coffee#Oregon Truffle Oil#The Allison Inn Spa#Lifestyle Properties
Portland Tribune

Jottings: Four friends and a New Year's Eve

I had just turned 69 and it had been many years since I'd been invited to a 'slumber party' but, knowing Helen, it would be a fun event so of course I accepted. It was mid-December 1999 when I received an invitation for a New Year's Eve party from friend Helen. She was asking me and friends Pat and Susan to join her in welcoming in 2000 with a Slumber Party. I had just turned 69 and it had been many years since I'd been invited to a "slumber party" but, knowing Helen, it would be a fun event so of course I accepted.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Events 2022: Back to normal?

The year could see the Rose Festival, the Waterfront Blues Festival and other bigger happenings return. When it comes to events, could we see a return to normalcy in 2022? Does the Rose Festival return in all its glory, parades and all? Does the Waterfront Blues Festival again lure thousands of fans to Waterfront Park with four days of great music? Can we all gather at the PDX Jazz Festival and Oregon Brewers Festival and in Portland parks and at the Expo Center? Mind you, many things have returned from COVID-19 dormancy, and events continued throughout the past two years...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Students build shelter for homeless

Reynolds Learning Academy students join a local nonprofit to support unhoused Portlanders. With another brutal Winter in the Pacific Northwest here, students at Reynolds Learning Academy's Trades Program joined forces with nonprofit Operation Nightwatch to help construct waiting shelters to protect Portland's homeless population from the elements. The 40-foot-by-6-foot structure...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy