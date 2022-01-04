Librarian Capital's Monthly Top Buys And Price Moves - January 2022

As expected, BKKT took a severe beating since my last article. I have now gone from bearish at $40 to bullish at $6. My price target remains $20. It's amazing how quickly one's target can turn from bearish to bullish. A little over two months ago I warned investors that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) was due to tank to $20 within a month after it had just spiked to $50 on hype. Not only did the stock drop to $20 in less than a month, it proceeded to drop another two-thirds on top of that to close at $6.19 on Wednesday with a negative start on Thursday. As the selling pressure seemingly never ends, I have decided to catch the falling knife and aggressively call out a bottom. I have recently purchased 400 $10 call options expiring in May and continue to pad my bullish BKKT position with more calls of various strikes and expiries on continued stock price weakness. This article will outline why I believe that fundamentally BKKT is worth $20 and that it can return to that level within the next few months.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO