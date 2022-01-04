ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Librarian Capital's Monthly Top Buys And Price Moves - January 2022

By Librarian Capital
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tobacco stocks remain strong buys after the defeat of the U.S. "nicotine tax" proposal and a reassuring update from British American Tobacco. In this monthly newsletter, we try to identify the most attractive opportunities in our research coverage by reviewing price moves and key news by sector. December 2021...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Tobacco#Tobacco Companies#British American Tobacco#Tobacco Products#American#Fcf#Mastercard#Ma#Admiral Group#Otcpk#Amigy#Swedish#Swmay
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited could nearly double in 2022 from momentum in gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Teladoc could soar 77% with both near-term catalysts and tremendous long-term growth prospects. MercadoLibre has an upside potential of 61% as the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets expand. No one really knows how much...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.06% to $313.22 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $1.26 short of its 52-week high ($314.48), which the company reached on January 5th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Seeking Alpha

Chobani's Low Growth Business Is Priced For Hyper Growth

Chobani (CHO) is expected to go public soon with a rumored valuation of $10 billion, which would earn the stock our Unattractive rating. Chobani (CHO) is expected to go public soon with a. valuation of $10 billion, which would earn the stock our Unattractive rating. Fifteen years ago, Chobani changed...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Bakkt Holdings: This $2 Billion Digital Asset Platform Could Rise Back To $20 Within 4 Months

As expected, BKKT took a severe beating since my last article. I have now gone from bearish at $40 to bullish at $6. My price target remains $20. It's amazing how quickly one's target can turn from bearish to bullish. A little over two months ago I warned investors that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) was due to tank to $20 within a month after it had just spiked to $50 on hype. Not only did the stock drop to $20 in less than a month, it proceeded to drop another two-thirds on top of that to close at $6.19 on Wednesday with a negative start on Thursday. As the selling pressure seemingly never ends, I have decided to catch the falling knife and aggressively call out a bottom. I have recently purchased 400 $10 call options expiring in May and continue to pad my bullish BKKT position with more calls of various strikes and expiries on continued stock price weakness. This article will outline why I believe that fundamentally BKKT is worth $20 and that it can return to that level within the next few months.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Listen To The Market And It's Saying Energy Should Outperform Tech

Energy is materially outperforming tech to start the year. One of the most important lessons I learned in my years of investing is to pay attention to what the market is trying to tell you. There are subtle signs from time to time and relative performance charts always tell a story. Instead of thinking about the markets from a pure fundamental viewpoint, you have to ask yourself what's the story? Is the story matching the price action? And if so, what can you do to take advantage of it?
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

The Momentum Investor: Spotlight On Cleveland-Cliffs

The macroeconomic backdrop is positive. The momentum investor's sole purpose is to identify stocks that are positioning for a price breakout for either fundamental (a new product, a merger), economic (strong sector growth), or market-based (an industry that is gaining in strength with traders), reasons (or a combination of the three). The column will focus on industry fundamentals, basic financials, and charts to make its determination.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

ContextLogic: Deteriorating Financial Position Provides Short Opportunity

Facing reports of listing fake, counterfeit and unsafe products, French authorities have banned the Wish app on Google Play, App Store, and several other search engines. Wish, operated by ContextLogic Inc (WISH) is a retail e-commerce marketplace serving customers across Europe, North America, South America and more. Amid recent claims of counterfeit and unsafe products on Wish’s website, French authorities have banned the app listing on the Apple App Store (AAPL) and Google Play store (GOOG). Wish’s revenue in 2021 has declined for the first time in the past four years. Based on product analysis, we determined that the company competes in terms of cost leadership. However, the cost leadership strategy requires constant revenue growth until the company has reached profitability, and at the current stage where ContextLogic remains unprofitable, the slowdown in revenue has put this strategy at complete risk. Having identified the company’s lack of funding options, we conclude that the company's continuing operations is highly questionable and may present a short opportunity on its stock.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Leafly: Expect De-SPAC Pain

Leafly offers a promising cannabis stock, but the recent weakness in cannabis stocks and related SPACs is a bad sign. With cannabis stocks crashing, Leafly isn't picking the best time to come public via a business combination with Merida Merger Corp. I (MCMJ). The company operates a non-plant touching platform allowing for the U.S. operation to list on a major stock exchange, unlike other cannabis stocks. My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock until the SPAC process is over.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

San Juan Trust: A Rare, Pure-Play Natural Gas Trust Owned By Retail And Not Followed By Wall Street

SJT typically has traded in a 6-10% yield range; currently 21%. Writing this piece on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) has to be one of the oddest "special situations" I have ever written, in that SJT had a total return of +164% in 2021 and yet it's still nowhere close to where it should trade looking at it historically on a dividend yield basis. The purpose of this piece is to help explain what SJT is and why it's still trading weakly/has plenty of upside.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy