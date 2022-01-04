ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ryanair flight from Manchester makes emergency landing in France ‘with fire on board’

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXFXX_0dcBUobl00

A Ryanair flight from Manchester had to make an emergency landing in France after a fire reportedly broke out on board.

The flight FR4052 departed from Manchester Airport at 6.33pm on Monday and was scheduled to land in Faro , Portugal , at around 9.30pm.

But the journey was interrupted and the flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Brest in western France at around 7.21pm.

A fire was reported in the rear of the aircraft as the plane flew over the English channel and prompted pilots to make an unusually rapid descent from its cruising altitude well above 35,000ft.

According to flight tracking software, the plane descended from about 41,000ft to 6,725ft within seven minutes between 7.14 to 7.21pm, which prompted concerns that the plane could have suffered a potential loss of cabin pressure .

The Brest Guipavas Airport had readied fire tenders, police and buses on the runway before the Ryanair plane landed and passengers were escorted to the terminal.

There were concerns among passengers that they would be forced to isolate and quarantine in France, which is currently under strict covid restrictions. Travellers in France are required to self-isolate for 48 hours after arrival.

However, the passengers were later transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey to Faro after the mishap.

Ryanair is yet to comment on the incident.

This comes a day after another flight from Birmingham to Dublin was forced to make an emergency landing in Manchester. The Aer Lingus airline said it was due to “technical issues”. All passengers had to be provided with stays at the airport before they continued their journey to Dublin on another flight.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Plane Company To Operate 18,000 "Ghost Flights" To Keep Landing Slots

Flight company Lufthansa say they will be forced to carry out 18,000 "ghost flights" this winter in order to keep their take-off and landing slots. In the coming weeks, the group expects to cancel some 33,000 flights due to a fall in air travel caused by the spike in COVID-19 cases in the wake of Omicron. CEO Carsten Spohr told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the reduced demand was coming from Germany, Switzerland and Austria, who have been hit especially hard during this wave of the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Delta Boeing 767 Returns To Madrid Following Engine Shutdown

Pilots aborted a Delta Air Lines flight to New York on New Year’s Day when an engine failed shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 767-300 had departed Madrid-Barajas Airport mid-morning on Sunday bound for the US when the CF6 engine failed. Engine failure cuts flight to New York short. According...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The race is on: which passengers will be first to benefit from easier UK travel rules?

The first passengers to benefit from the reversal of the UK’s Omicron travel testing rules are already en route for London Heathrow.Qantas flight QF1 took off from Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory at 11.45am GMT (9.15pm local time).The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is scheduled to arrive at Heathrow at 5.05am GMT on Friday – barely an hour after the relaxed travel testing rules take effect.A fully vaccinated traveller scheduled to arrive in England, Wales or Northern Ireland from 4am on Friday need not present a pre-departure test before being allowed on a plane, ferry or international train.A post-arrival test is still...
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

Qantas Test Flies Its Airbus A380 Ahead Of Return To Service

Qantas has been operating test flights with its only Australian-located Airbus A380 ahead of the type’s return to service. Before yesterday, the jet had remained on the ground since its arrival from Dresden back in early November. The airline is set to place the giant of the skies on flights to Los Angeles from next week.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester Airport#Emergency Landing#English#Covid#Aer Lingus
TheDailyBeast

125 of 179 Passengers on Flight From Italy Test Positive for COVID Upon Landing

Nearly 70 percent of passengers aboard a flight that landed in India on Wednesday tested positive for COVID upon arrival, according to local reports. VK Seth, the director of Sir Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, confirmed on Thursday that 125 of 179 passengers had produced positive tests. The Indian Express reported that many on the charter flight, which took off from Milan, Italy, had tested negative before the flight. Ambulances waiting outside the Amritsar airport took several passengers to a hospital, where they would be “observed and treated,” according to a medical official. On Thursday, India recorded 90,000 new COVID-19 cases, and had its largest single-day spike in cases of the Omicron variant with 495 new cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Propeller smashes through plane cabin window after bird strikes aircraft midflight

A bird struck a plane’s propeller on Monday, causing it to disintegrate and smash through one of the cabin windows.The Airlink Jetstream JS-41 was running a charter flight from Johannesburg to Venetia Mine, South Africa, on 3 January when the incident happened shortly before landing, the airline reported.According to an Airlink statement, none of the passengers or crew were injured and pilots were able to land safely, but the aircraft sustained substantial damage.Dramatic passenger photos show an almost entirely shattered cabin window, a frayed segment of the right hand propeller, damage to the inside of the fuselage and debris strewn...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Flights diverted and delayed at Gatwick following IT issues

Three flights have been diverted from Gatwick Airport, with the airport blaming “IT issues” at Air Traffic Control for the halt in operations.Landings appear to have been suspended between around 7.30am and 8.10am on Thursday morning.Flight tracking websites FlightRadar and RadarBox showed several aircraft circling nearby the airport at around 8am.Two British Airways long-haul arrivals have been diverted to Heathrow: BA2166 from Tampa in Florida and BA2256 from Antigua.ALERT Operations suspended at London Gatwick due to technical issues https://t.co/pZU0XGjcLi pic.twitter.com/uUCmKbqyBs— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) January 6, 2022They are believed to be refuelling at Heathrow and will fly back to Gatwick later this...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS Boston

FedEx Plane Slides On Icy Taxiway At Manchester Airport

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A FedEx Express flight slid on a Manchester-Boston Regional Airport taxiway in icy weather Wednesday morning. No one on the plane was hurt, but the Boeing 767 aircraft suffered minor damage to the left wing and needed to be towed for inspection. The plane also hit the airport’s anemometer, which measures wind speed. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. Flight 872 was headed to Memphis, Tennessee. “The Airport has temporarily closed all runways and taxiways,” the airport tweeted. “The Airport is actively working to de-ice and sand all surfaces as necessary.” Normal operations were expected to resume by 11:30...
MANCHESTER, NH
The Independent

Flights diverted from Gatwick due to ‘IT issues’ in air traffic control tower

Three flights have been diverted from Gatwick Airport because of “IT issues” in the air traffic control tower.Flights from Tampa Antigua and Belfast are believed to have been affected by the problems on Thursday morning.Passengers on social media have reported landing at Heathrow amid confusion over what happens next.A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said the diversions were the result of “IT issues in the air traffic control tower this morning”.Earlier IT issues in the Air Traffic Control tower this morning have been resolved and flights are arriving and departing the airport as normal.Some flights may still experience delays and we...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Oops: British Airways A350 Damaged In Heathrow Tail Strike

A British Airways A350 scored a trip to the London Heathrow maintenance hangar after landing at the airport on Sunday afternoon. G-XWBC had to go around after attempting to land on runway 27L. A tailstrike prompted the go-around and led to the temporary closure of the runway. While best avoided,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Air Tahiti Nui 787 Dreamliner Diverts To Manchester En Route To LA

Manchester Airport had a surprise visitor on Tuesday when an Air Tahiti Nui Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner dropped in en route to Los Angeles. Before turning towards the airport, the aircraft had issued a 7700 squawk code – indicating an onboard emergency. Air Tahiti Nui flight changes course over Yorkshire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
simpleflying.com

Over Five Hours: The World’s Longest Embraer E2 Route

This month the world’s longest Embraer E2 route is operated by Norway’s Widerøe. It is the 2,336-mile (3,760km) link from Bergen to Lanzarote in Spain’s Canary Islands and has an outbound flight time (rather than block time) of over five hours. Widerøe is one of seven active operators of the E2, and its main competitor (aside from the E1 version) is the A220.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Ryanair Ends 2021 Strong Despite The Emergence Of Omicron

Ryanair has ended 2021 with its traffic in a reasonably strong position despite the emergence of the Omicron variant. The carrier transported 9.5 million passengers during the last month of the year, down just 15% from its last pre-pandemic December in 2019. The figures show that aviation’s recovery is largely continuing.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Brussels Airlines operates 3,000 empty flights to keep airport slots

Brussels Airlines has operated 3,000 flights without passengers this winter to avoid losing take-off and landing slots.The airline’s parent company, Lufthansa Group, confirmed that 18,000 flights had been flown empty, including 3,000 Brussels Airlines services, reports The Bulletin. EU rules require that airlines operate a certain percentage of scheduled flights to keep their slots at major airports.Under these “use it or lose it” regulations, prior to the pandemic carriers had to utilise at least 80 per cent of their scheduled take-off and landing slots.This was revised to 50 per cent as coronavirus saw travel become increasingly difficult – but airlines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

11 Airports Will See 2 Or More Daily Emirates A380 Flights This Month

Last month Emirates took delivery of the final Airbus A380s to be produced by the European planemaker. The airline is certainly making good use of the large aircraft, with 11 airports set to receive the A380 at least twice a day throughout January 2022. A further 15 airports are scheduled to see the A380 less than twice a day.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Rusty pilots are making basic errors after months of inaction due to Covid, with captains even trying to take-off with brakes on, Qantas airline admits

Qantas pilots returning to work after months away from the job due to the Covid-19 pandemic have been making errors and need more time for 'routine' procedures, according to a memo from the airline. Some have reportedly commenced take-off with the parking brake still on while there has also been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

418K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy