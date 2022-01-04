ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFW3B_0dcBUnj200

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.

Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.

The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.

The woman had managed to send a text message to her friend that she had been kidnapped, police said.

“The victim had texted him begging for help and that she was scared for her life,” it said.

Mr Martinez was arrested after police reached his house.

Mr Martinez opened the door and “had his hand in his hoodie pocket and I could see the outline of a handgun which he was holding onto,” wrote a police official in the affidavit.

“I ordered him to put his hands in the air and he complied,” it added.

Officers found the woman, who said she had been tortured and assaulted for several weeks, it said.

The woman said she was assaulted six times on Tuesday alone.

The woman “had heavy bruising around both eyes and she stated her ribs were hurting and that she had difficulty breathing,” the affidavit noted.

“She stated that over a period of several weeks she was threatened to be killed and was assaulted. During this time she was unable to leave or go anywhere freely.”

Mr Martinez allegedly warned the woman that she had six months to love him or die.

“At another point in time [he] grabbed the victim and held a knife to her throat. Again at another point in time, [Martinez] grabbed a knife and carved the number ‘6’ into the victim’s left hand stating that she had six months to love him or be killed. And lastly, at some point during the day, the victim stated [Mr Martinez] grabbed a gun and pointed it at her head,” the affidavit said.

Mr Martinez, who “stated he was a millionaire”, had many firearms at his house, it noted.

“[He] also threatened to go to Mexico and chop up the victim’s brother as well as attack the woman’s mother,” the affidavit said.

Police said Mr Martinez declined to answer their questions after he was detained, but “uttered that he did strangle the victim but that it was during consensual sex,” reported Fox13 Salt Lake City.

Police have requested for Mr Martinez to be held in jail without bond citing flight risk.

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

Florida man kidnapped, used blowtorch to torture surgeon that treated his wife

MIAMI — A federal jury in Miami has convicted a man of kidnapping the plastic surgeon who had treated his wife and torturing him with a blow torch to get money from him. Federal prosecutors say 56-year-old Serge Nkorina and another man plotted to kidnap the plastic surgeon by stalking him, buying devices from hardware and medical supply stores and renting a storage container.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Idaho8.com

19-year-old found in basement after she was missing for five days

A missing college student was found and reunited with her family on Saturday after she went missing on December 13, Snow College officials said in a news conference Sunday. Madelyn Allen was found at a house in Wayne County, Utah, college police said. Brent Brown, a 39-year-old man from Utah,...
WAYNE COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hostage#Mexico#Firearms#Ksl 5 Tv
Fox News

Texas man charged with killing mother, daughter during alleged human smuggling attempt near border ID’d

Mission, Texas, police have identified the suspect who crashed into a vehicle Saturday while fleeing authorities during an alleged human smuggling attempt. Esteban Cantu Jr., 18, an American citizen, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the deaths of Mission resident Carmen Huerta Sosa, 59, and her daughter, 22-year-old Viridiana Charon Lloyd. He was charged Saturday with felony evading and human smuggling.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

White man charged after mother calls police on Black parking attendant: ‘Thought I was going to have a typical Karen moment’

A Tennessee man has been charged with assault after a video of him and his mother having an altercation with a worker in a car park went viral on social media. The incident took place on 27 November at the River House apartment complex, where Johnny Martinez, an employee with a booting company who was checking cars for permits, was allegedly attacked by Edward Brennan, reported The Daily Beast.Mr Brennan allegedly took a swing at Mr Martinez because he refused to show his identification documents, according to an arrest warrant filed by the Nashville metro police on 2 December.“A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BigCountryHomepage

2nd suspect accused of killing pregnant Abilene mother so she would ‘feel the pain of a miscarriage’ sentenced to 50 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The second of three suspects has been sentenced for killing a pregnant Abilene woman during a brutal assault they say they committed because they wanted her “to feel the pain of a miscarriage.” Casey Kennedy received a 50-year prison sentence Friday for an open plea she gave to a Murder charge […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Body of Missing Florida Woman Found, White Boyfriend Charged With Her Murder

The body of a 34-year-old woman who went missing after a night out with friends has been found and her boyfriend was charged with the murder. Kathleen Moore’s body was located in the woods of New Port Richey on Tuesday one day after police arrested her boyfriend in connection with her missing person’s case, WTSP reports. Collin Knapp, 30, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case. Knapp and Moore spent the last five years in an on-and-off relationship, Sheriff Chris Nocco said.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Idaho man charged with cannibalism ‘believed eating victim would cure him’

An Idaho man has been charged with murder and cannibalism after the death of a 70-year-old man.James David Russell, 39, is suspected in the alleged killing of 70-year-old David M Flaget in September after authorities found human “tissues” inside Russell’s home.Mr Flaget was found by Bonner County Sheriff’s Office “unresponsive inside a vehicle” outside the suspect’s home in Clark Fork, Idaho on 10 September.Not all of Mr Flaget’s remains we recovered, the Bonners Ferry Herald reported.Investigators reportedly took a blood-stained microwave and a blood-soaked knife away from the scene.According to charging documents, Russell believed he could “heal himself by cutting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

418K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy