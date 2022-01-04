This Is the County in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Roanoke metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 44,778 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,293 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Roanoke has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Roanoke metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Salem has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,293 infections in the city of Salem, or 16,823 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Salem have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Roanoke area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 325 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Salem, compared to 239 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Roanoke metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

