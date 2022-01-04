ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

This Is the County in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUhQg00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Roanoke metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 44,778 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,293 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Roanoke has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Roanoke metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Salem has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,293 infections in the city of Salem, or 16,823 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Salem have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Roanoke area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 325 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Salem, compared to 239 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Roanoke metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Salem City, VA 16,823 4,293 325 83
2 Roanoke County, VA 14,818 13,867 207 194
3 Craig County, VA 14,395 736 215 11
4 Botetourt County, VA 14,192 4,715 193 64
5 Roanoke City, VA 14,015 13,962 271 270
6 Franklin County, VA 12,813 7,205 228 128

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin […]
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Roanoke, VA
Government
Roanoke County, VA
Government
Roanoke, VA
Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke County, VA
Coronavirus
Roanoke, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
City
Salem, VA
Roanoke County, VA
Health
County
Roanoke County, VA
24/7 Wall St.

National Parks With the Best and Worst Mobile Service

The National Park System comprises 63 national parks and over 350 national park sites that stretch over more than 84 million acres. Dotting across all states and U.S. territories, the sites range from large, well-known parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to historically significant places, like the birthplace of Martin Luther King, Jr.  Whether […]
CELL PHONES
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy