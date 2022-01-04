ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUgXx00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Athens-Clarke County metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 35,069 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,082 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Athens-Clarke County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Athens metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Madison County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,170 infections in Madison County, or 17,889 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Madison County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Athens area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 291 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, compared to 194 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Athens-Clarke County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Madison County, GA 17,889 5,170 291 84
2 Clarke County, GA 17,216 21,451 152 189
3 Oconee County, GA 16,549 6,126 222 82
4 Oglethorpe County, GA 15,706 2,322 291 43

