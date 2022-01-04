This Is the County in the Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Evansville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Indiana and Kentucky, a total of 63,854 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,273 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Evansville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Evansville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Warrick County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,213 infections in Warrick County, or 21,336 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Warrick County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Evansville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 329 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Warrick County, compared to 283 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Evansville metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Warrick County, IN
|21,336
|13,213
|329
|204
|2
|Vanderburgh County, IN
|20,557
|37,273
|281
|509
|3
|Henderson County, KY
|19,399
|8,950
|288
|133
|4
|Posey County, IN
|17,265
|4,418
|180
|46
