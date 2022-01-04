ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUffE00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Evansville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Indiana and Kentucky, a total of 63,854 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,273 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Evansville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Evansville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Warrick County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,213 infections in Warrick County, or 21,336 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Warrick County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Evansville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 329 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Warrick County, compared to 283 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Evansville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Warrick County, IN 21,336 13,213 329 204
2 Vanderburgh County, IN 20,557 37,273 281 509
3 Henderson County, KY 19,399 8,950 288 133
4 Posey County, IN 17,265 4,418 180 46

