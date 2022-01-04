ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUemV00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Portland-South Portland metropolitan area, located in Maine, a total of 54,354 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,269 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Portland-South Portland has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Portland metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, York County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,517 infections in York County, or 11,579 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in York County than they are across all of the Portland area, however. There have been a total of 92 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in York County, in line with 90 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-South Portland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maine where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 York County, ME 11,579 23,517 92 187
2 Cumberland County, ME 9,578 27,868 93 271
3 Sagadahoc County, ME 8,416 2,969 57 20

