This Is the County in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUdtm00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 417,651 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,214 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across San Antonio-New Braunfels is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Atascosa County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,943 infections in Atascosa County, or 18,315 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Atascosa County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the San Antonio area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 432 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Atascosa County, compared to 283 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Atascosa County, TX 18,315 8,943 432 211
2 Bexar County, TX 17,585 338,666 277 5,337
3 Guadalupe County, TX 16,600 25,753 224 348
4 Wilson County, TX 16,295 7,854 297 143
5 Comal County, TX 15,753 21,282 354 478
6 Medina County, TX 14,590 7,198 349 172
7 Kendall County, TX 12,910 5,420 243 102
8 Bandera County, TX 11,648 2,535 294 64

24/7 Wall St.

