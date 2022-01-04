This Is the County in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 122,091 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,622 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lonoke County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,064 infections in Lonoke County, or 18,093 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lonoke County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Little Rock area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 251 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lonoke County, compared to 234 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

