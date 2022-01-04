ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUb8K00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 137,957 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,628 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Baton Rouge , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, East Feliciana Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,628 infections in East Feliciana Parish, or 23,735 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does East Feliciana Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Baton Rouge area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 744 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in East Feliciana Parish, compared to 279 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 East Feliciana Parish, LA 23,735 4,628 744 145
2 Ascension Parish, LA 18,941 22,952 206 250
3 Livingston Parish, LA 18,392 25,402 282 389
4 Iberville Parish, LA 18,373 6,055 391 129
5 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 18,309 4,057 384 85
6 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 17,742 4,588 305 79
7 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 15,193 67,471 266 1,180
8 St. Helena Parish, LA 12,352 1,286 182 19
9 West Feliciana Parish, LA 9,872 1,518 267 41

