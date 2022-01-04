This Is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 137,957 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,628 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Baton Rouge , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, East Feliciana Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,628 infections in East Feliciana Parish, or 23,735 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does East Feliciana Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Baton Rouge area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 744 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in East Feliciana Parish, compared to 279 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|East Feliciana Parish, LA
|23,735
|4,628
|744
|145
|2
|Ascension Parish, LA
|18,941
|22,952
|206
|250
|3
|Livingston Parish, LA
|18,392
|25,402
|282
|389
|4
|Iberville Parish, LA
|18,373
|6,055
|391
|129
|5
|Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
|18,309
|4,057
|384
|85
|6
|West Baton Rouge Parish, LA
|17,742
|4,588
|305
|79
|7
|East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
|15,193
|67,471
|266
|1,180
|8
|St. Helena Parish, LA
|12,352
|1,286
|182
|19
|9
|West Feliciana Parish, LA
|9,872
|1,518
|267
|41
Comments / 0