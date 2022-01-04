ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Jefferson City, MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUaFb00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Jefferson City metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 28,612 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,929 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jefferson City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Jefferson City metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Callaway County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,603 infections in Callaway County, or 19,186 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Callaway County than they are across all of the Jefferson City area, however. There have been a total of 219 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Callaway County, compared to 275 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jefferson City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Callaway County, MO 19,186 8,603 219 98
2 Cole County, MO 19,027 14,601 308 236
3 Moniteau County, MO 18,536 2,958 288 46
4 Osage County, MO 17,990 2,450 264 36

