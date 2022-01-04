ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

This Is the County in the Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUZJk00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Idaho Falls metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 27,351 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,131 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Idaho Falls is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Idaho Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bonneville County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,361 infections in Bonneville County, or 19,895 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bonneville County than they are across all of the Idaho Falls area, however. There have been a total of 219 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bonneville County, in line with 214 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Idaho Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bonneville County, ID 19,895 22,361 219 246
2 Jefferson County, ID 16,450 4,601 189 53
3 Butte County, ID 14,950 389 269 7

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Coronavirus
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Health
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Idaho Falls, ID
Health
24/7 Wall St.

National Parks With the Best and Worst Mobile Service

The National Park System comprises 63 national parks and over 350 national park sites that stretch over more than 84 million acres. Dotting across all states and U.S. territories, the sites range from large, well-known parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to historically significant places, like the birthplace of Martin Luther King, Jr.  Whether […]
CELL PHONES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Butte#Geography
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Job in America

Some jobs are considerably more dangerous than others, according to the Injuries, Illnesses and Fatalities report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While farming, fishing, and forestry occupations had the highest fatality rate per 100,000 workers in 2020, at 132.1 per 100,000 workers, transportation and material moving occupations had the highest number of fatalities.  Heavy […]
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy