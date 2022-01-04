ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

This Is the County in the Rapid City, SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUYR100 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Rapid City metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 30,361 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,897 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rapid City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Rapid City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pennington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,691 infections in Pennington County, or 21,676 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Pennington County than they are across all of the Rapid City area, however. There have been a total of 257 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pennington County, in line with 246 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rapid City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pennington County, SD 21,676 23,691 257 281
2 Meade County, SD 18,812 5,159 204 56
3 Custer County, SD 17,625 1,511 233 20

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Health
Rapid City, SD
Coronavirus
State
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

National Parks With the Best and Worst Mobile Service

The National Park System comprises 63 national parks and over 350 national park sites that stretch over more than 84 million acres. Dotting across all states and U.S. territories, the sites range from large, well-known parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to historically significant places, like the birthplace of Martin Luther King, Jr.  Whether […]
CELL PHONES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy