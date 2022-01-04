This Is the County in the Rapid City, SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Rapid City metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 30,361 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,897 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rapid City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Rapid City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pennington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,691 infections in Pennington County, or 21,676 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Pennington County than they are across all of the Rapid City area, however. There have been a total of 257 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pennington County, in line with 246 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rapid City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

