Public Health

This Is the County in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUXYI00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Clarksville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, a total of 49,161 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,372 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Clarksville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Clarksville metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Montgomery County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 35,412 infections in Montgomery County, or 18,032 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Montgomery County than they are across all of the Clarksville area, however. There have been a total of 238 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Montgomery County, in line with 237 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Clarksville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Montgomery County, TN 18,032 35,412 238 468
2 Trigg County, KY 17,687 2,537 202 29
3 Christian County, KY 15,516 11,212 241 174

