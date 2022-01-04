ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

This Is the County in the Brunswick, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUWfZ00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Brunswick metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 20,637 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,691 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Brunswick is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Brunswick metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Glynn County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,739 infections in Glynn County, or 18,743 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Glynn County than they are across all of the Brunswick area, however. There have been a total of 410 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Glynn County, in line with 399 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Brunswick metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Glynn County, GA 18,743 15,739 410 344
2 Brantley County, GA 17,046 3,164 480 89
3 McIntosh County, GA 12,280 1,734 234 33

