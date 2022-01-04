ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

This Is the County in the Johnson City, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUT1O00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Johnson City metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 39,989 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,873 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Johnson City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Johnson City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Carter County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,584 infections in Carter County, or 20,542 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Carter County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Johnson City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 475 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Carter County, compared to 368 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Johnson City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Carter County, TN 20,542 11,584 475 268
2 Washington County, TN 19,688 25,015 309 393
3 Unicoi County, TN 19,066 3,390 444 79

