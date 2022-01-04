ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

This Is the County in the Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUS8f00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 16,724 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,217 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Cape Girardeau is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Cape Girardeau metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Cape Girardeau County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,839 infections in Cape Girardeau County, or 17,669 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Cape Girardeau County than they are across all of the Cape Girardeau area, however. There have been a total of 262 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Cape Girardeau County, in line with 260 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cape Girardeau metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cape Girardeau County, MO 17,669 13,839 262 205
2 Bollinger County, MO 16,334 2,006 285 35
3 Alexander County, IL 13,457 879 199 13

