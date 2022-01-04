This Is the County in the Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 16,724 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,217 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Cape Girardeau is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Cape Girardeau metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Cape Girardeau County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,839 infections in Cape Girardeau County, or 17,669 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Cape Girardeau County than they are across all of the Cape Girardeau area, however. There have been a total of 262 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Cape Girardeau County, in line with 260 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cape Girardeau metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Cape Girardeau County, MO
|17,669
|13,839
|262
|205
|2
|Bollinger County, MO
|16,334
|2,006
|285
|35
|3
|Alexander County, IL
|13,457
|879
|199
|13
Comments / 1