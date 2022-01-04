This Is the County in the New Bern, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the New Bern metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 18,467 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,713 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though New Bern has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader New Bern metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Craven County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,238 infections in Craven County, or 14,782 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Craven County than they are across all of the New Bern area, however. There have been a total of 159 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Craven County, compared to 181 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Bern metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).