ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

This Is the County in the New Bern, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBURFw00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the New Bern metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 18,467 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,713 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though New Bern has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader New Bern metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Craven County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,238 infections in Craven County, or 14,782 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Craven County than they are across all of the New Bern area, however. There have been a total of 159 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Craven County, compared to 181 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Bern metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Craven County, NC 14,782 15,238 159 164
2 Jones County, NC 14,636 1,419 382 37
3 Pamlico County, NC 14,205 1,810 204 26

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Carolina Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 54.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 4. There have been more than 819,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
WNCT

North Carolina schools switching to new COVID-19 guidelines for students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina is making some changes as students head back to school in the coming days. The state Department of Public Instruction is announcing new COVID-19 guidelines. Students who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they’re exposed to the virus as long as they don’t feel sick. […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Government
New Bern, NC
Health
New Bern, NC
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin […]
FRANKLIN, TN
WRAL

Four NC counties completely out of of state-provided COVID-19 tests

Leaders in four eastern North Carolina counties say they’ve been completely out of COVID-19 tests from the state for a number of days. State officials told WRAL News that rapid tests are just a small part of the options available for people to get tested, but some rural healthcare leaders say those tests still matter.
NASH COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Syphilis cases on the rise in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Health officials are reporting a spike in syphilis cases in Onslow County. There was a 38 percent increase in cases from 2019 to 2020. Communicable Disease Nursing Supervisor with the Onslow County Health Department Kimberly Collins broke down this data and said the county has also jumped to 27th in the state.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas
WBTW News13

Report: North Carolina correctional facility fails state health inspection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it is taking action after receiving an inspection report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The population at the county’s Uptown detention center will be decreased following NCDHHS’ inspection. Inmates will be transferred to other facilities, including some outside […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WXII 12

Winston-Salem doctor believes significant impact of new omicron variant will come mid-January

A Winston-Salem infectious disease expert said on Thursday he believes the significant impact of the new omicron variant will come mid-January. On Thursday, Dec. 30 Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, held his frequent COVID-19 news conference. He touched on several areas on COVID-19, including the following:
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
kiss951.com

List: North Carolina Counties With The Highest Covid-19 Rates

Almost 2 years since we first heard the term Covid-19 and we are still in this mess. Sporting events are being postponed, some universities are going virtual for the start of the spring semester, and case numbers are skyrocketing. Across the state of North Carolina Covid-19 rates are rising. The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

Woman dies from COVID-19 after nursing home outbreak

Fayetteville, N.C. — A resident at the Carolina Rehab Center in Cumberland County has died after contracting COVID-19 during a recent outbreak. Barzora Hill, 86, tested positive for the virus while still at the Fayetteville rehab center and died right before Christmas on Dec. 20 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County PIE receives $32,640 through Bate Foundation grant

NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Partners in Education (PIE) received a $32,640 grant through the Harold H. Bate Foundation. Different principals in the county were recipients of the money. They are:. Meet me at the Playground, - Catherine Alligood, principal, with Sara Foster, A.H. Bangert Elementary, $4,963.46.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 38 counties in ‘the red’ on County Alert System map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 3, 2022, there are currently 15,015 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,356 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
CHARLESTON, WV
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy