ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

This Is the County in the Asheville, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUPUU00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Asheville metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 61,155 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,592 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Asheville has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Asheville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Henderson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 17,304 infections in Henderson County, or 15,229 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Henderson County than they are across all of the Asheville area, however. There have been a total of 202 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Henderson County, in line with 200 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Asheville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Henderson County, NC 15,229 17,304 202 229
2 Madison County, NC 14,721 3,151 308 66
3 Haywood County, NC 13,888 8,393 260 157
4 Buncombe County, NC 12,696 32,307 177 450

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

National Parks With the Best and Worst Mobile Service

The National Park System comprises 63 national parks and over 350 national park sites that stretch over more than 84 million acres. Dotting across all states and U.S. territories, the sites range from large, well-known parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to historically significant places, like the birthplace of Martin Luther King, Jr.  Whether […]
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, NC
Health
Henderson County, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Henderson County, NC
Coronavirus
City
Asheville, NC
County
Henderson County, NC
Asheville, NC
Health
Asheville, NC
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin […]
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy