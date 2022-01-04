This Is the County in the Asheville, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Asheville metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 61,155 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,592 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Asheville has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Asheville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Henderson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 17,304 infections in Henderson County, or 15,229 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Henderson County than they are across all of the Asheville area, however. There have been a total of 202 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Henderson County, in line with 200 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Asheville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

