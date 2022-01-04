ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Bowling Green, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUNyG00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Bowling Green metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 37,452 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,763 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Bowling Green is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Bowling Green metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Warren County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 28,769 infections in Warren County, or 22,755 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Warren County than they are across all of the Bowling Green area, however. There have been a total of 239 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Warren County, compared to 267 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Bowling Green metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Warren County, KY 22,755 28,769 239 302
2 Allen County, KY 20,732 4,311 390 81
3 Butler County, KY 20,659 2,633 337 43
4 Edmonson County, KY 14,346 1,739 280 34

