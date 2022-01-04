This Is the County in the Owensboro, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Owensboro metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 23,418 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,848 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Owensboro is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Owensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Daviess County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,993 infections in Daviess County, or 20,006 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Daviess County than they are across all of the Owensboro area, however. There have been a total of 310 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Daviess County, in line with 314 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Owensboro metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Daviess County, KY
|20,006
|19,993
|310
|310
|2
|Hancock County, KY
|19,222
|1,676
|218
|19
|3
|McLean County, KY
|18,744
|1,749
|450
|42
