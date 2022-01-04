ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

This Is the County in the Owensboro, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUJRM00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Owensboro metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 23,418 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,848 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Owensboro is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Owensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Daviess County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,993 infections in Daviess County, or 20,006 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Daviess County than they are across all of the Owensboro area, however. There have been a total of 310 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Daviess County, in line with 314 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Owensboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Daviess County, KY 20,006 19,993 310 310
2 Hancock County, KY 19,222 1,676 218 19
3 McLean County, KY 18,744 1,749 450 42

