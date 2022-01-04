ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBUE1j00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, a total of 64,495 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,852 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Davenport-Moline-Rock Island , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Davenport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Mercer County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,726 infections in Mercer County, or 17,371 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Mercer County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Davenport area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 236 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Mercer County, compared to 221 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Mercer County, IL 17,371 2,726 236 37
2 Scott County, IA 17,280 29,772 180 310
3 Henry County, IL 17,020 8,419 192 95
4 Rock Island County, IL 16,230 23,578 277 402

