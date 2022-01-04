ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBU2WG00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 212,499 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,340 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Virginia Beach metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Portsmouth has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,893 infections in the city of Portsmouth, or 14,576 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Portsmouth have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Virginia Beach area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 269 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Portsmouth, compared to 168 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Portsmouth City, VA 14,576 13,893 269 256
2 Isle of Wight County, VA 13,557 4,931 256 93
3 Suffolk City, VA 13,537 12,070 287 256
4 Chesapeake City, VA 13,534 32,187 159 377
5 Currituck County, NC 12,614 3,254 105 27
6 Newport News City, VA 12,565 22,635 177 319
7 Virginia Beach City, VA 12,481 56,183 132 596
8 Hampton City, VA 12,351 16,746 189 256
9 Poquoson City, VA 12,310 1,482 191 23
10 Gloucester County, VA 11,695 4,346 223 83
11 Mathews County, VA 11,244 989 273 24
12 James City County, VA 10,975 8,138 135 100
13 Norfolk City, VA 10,948 26,888 150 369
14 Gates County, NC 10,508 1,215 156 18
15 York County, VA 9,227 6,236 127 86
16 Williamsburg City, VA 8,831 1,306 88 13

