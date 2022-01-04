The Weekend: Jim Carrey calls new album Dawn ‘deep and elegant’

Jim Carrey has teased The Weeknd ’s forthcoming album Dawn , describing it as “deep and elegant”.

The comedian and actor is credited on the Canadian artist’s new record, which he announced earlier this week .

“I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” Carrey tweeted.

“It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”

“Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle,” The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, responded.

Dawn is scheduled for release on Friday 7 January.

Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and The Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never are also featured on the album.

The Weeknd’s previous album – 2020’s After Hours – included the record-breaking single “Blinding Lights”.

Read The Independent’s review here .