Join the Mayor and City Manager for some coffee and conversation this Friday (January 7) from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the Council Chambers at the Police Department located at 2360 McCulloch Blvd North. Residents are encouraged to attend to express any issues, concerns, or questions. For more information...
Bentonville, AR…Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman hosts a Coffee with the Mayor the third Tuesday of each month from 8:00 – 9:00am. The virtual coffee is an informal discussion with city staff and guests. This month’s virtual coffee will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022, and will highlight the Bentonville Municipal Airport, Thaden Field.
Every month, Town of Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer hosts two community events: Pints with Paul and Coffee with the Mayor. Mayor Rennemeyer plans to continue this throughout 2022 and invites Windsor residents to discuss their questions, concerns, or ideas about local and regional issues. Pints with Paul will be held...
The City of Eagle has begun a survey gauging interest in a community-owned fiber broadband network. Community-owned fiber will increase access to affordable, accessible high-speed internet across Eagle. Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce said, “In this era, broadband internet is an essential service and public utility. Everything from telehealth appointments to...
Margaret Cunningham, County Commissioner from District 7, has announced her candidacy for Coffee County Mayor as an Independent in the upcoming election on August 4th. Her qualifications-experience, integrity, common sense, knowledge of county government– give her the leadership skills, with fifteen years’ experience in County Government, to lead Coffee County. She will be a NEW VOICE FOR CHANGING TIMES.
Margaret Cunningham, County Commissioner from District 7, has announced her candidacy for Coffee County Mayor as an Independent in the upcoming election on August 4th. Her qualifications-experience, integrity, common sense, knowledge of county government– give her the leadership skills, with fifteen years’ experience in County Government, to lead Coffee County. She will be a new voice for changing times.
STEVENS POINT – Mayor Mike Wiza sat down with Gazette staff to give an update on Stevens Point developments. Wiza touched on the new lights on the city’s roundabout art installation and more. Roundabout art. The roundabout near North Division Street has received a festive coating of bright...
TAMPA — Sometimes she had to strain to be heard above the whirring of the coffee machines, but Mayor Jane Castor’s message was clear: The city is on the move and she’s listening to suggestions on how to make it move better. At Arco Iris, a well-known...
An intellectual disability did not prevent Joseph McFarland’s immense charisma and popularity from earning him the symbolic title of “mayor” of Belfast and a PlayStation 5. In a recent gathering at the Belfast Market, the owner and employees of the store presented McFarland, 40, with the gift...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams has signed a new executive order to help small businesses in the city save money by slashing through red tape.
Adams said Tuesday the order will help the establishments get back on their feet after the pandemic, by getting rid of unnecessary violations and reducing penalties for first-time offenders, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.
He embarked on what he called a new chapter for small businesses, with a new jacket from Pearl River Mart in SoHo, where he signed the order to reform existing business regulations so that city agencies issue fewer fines and penalties to...
St. Clair County commissioners are taking a closer at the health director's position in the wake of the ongoing K-12 mask mandate that’s upset area residents.
The county board unanimously agreed Thursday to create a three-member committee to review the posts of public health officer and medical health officer, both of which are held by Dr. Annette Mercatante at the county health department.
...
Philadelphia is ending their emergency rental and utility assistance program due to a limited amount of remaining funding, the city said in a statement released on Thursday. The Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation will continue to oversee applications until the window officially closes on Friday at 5 p.m. Any remaining or upcoming funding efforts will be used to aid applicants already on the wait list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council voted to change the indoor mask mandate on Tuesday, January 4. The old mask mandate was set to expire when the county reached 85 percent vaccination, but as the county inches closer and closer to that benchmark, the council is shifting focus on a different metric. […]
VENICE – Lori Stelzer and Sheri Strammer were childhood friends in Hawkins, Wisconsin, through sixth grade. The two women kept in touch over the years and when Stelzer traveled to Florida for her friend’s wedding in 1989, it changed her life forever.
Stelzer wrapped up 32½ years with the city of Venice – including 28...
As the Village of Ruidoso grapples with how to increase the number of housing and affordable housing units, data showed the number of short term rental properties in the Village continued to grow over the last four years.
In the third quarter of 2018, 1,083 properties in Ruidoso were being offered for short term rental on Airbnb and Vrbo, according to data from AirDNA, a Denver company tracking short-term rental data globally. That number grew to 1,295 at the beginning of...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Babysitters, cleaning service workers, plumbers and others who are paid to work inside your home are required to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus (COVID-19) under the city’s vaccine mandate for private employers. The first-in-the-nation mandate requires workers in New York City who perform...
Eleven on the River, a luxury residential condo building, broke ground in September of 2019 and is officially opening to residents in March. At around 550 feet, it’s the tallest residential building in Minneapolis and the tallest building constructed in the city since 1992.
Comments / 0