Raleigh, NC

This Is the County in the Raleigh, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBTgVk00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Raleigh metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 193,697 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,870 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Raleigh has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Raleigh metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Johnston County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 36,032 infections in Johnston County, or 18,848 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Johnston County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Raleigh area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 182 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Johnston County, compared to 102 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Raleigh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Johnston County, NC 18,848 36,032 182 347
2 Franklin County, NC 16,944 10,997 99 64
3 Wake County, NC 14,014 146,668 88 920

Comments / 2

 

