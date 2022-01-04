ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBTdrZ00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 39,103 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,941 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lafayette-West Lafayette is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Benton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,843 infections in Benton County, or 21,265 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Benton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lafayette area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 219 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Benton County, compared to 167 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette-West Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Benton County, IN 21,265 1,843 219 19
2 Tippecanoe County, IN 17,968 34,012 158 300
3 Carroll County, IN 16,245 3,248 220 44

