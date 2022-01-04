This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 942,130 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,301 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pike County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,023 infections in Pike County, or 22,249 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Pike County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Atlanta area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 409 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pike County, compared to 224 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Pike County, GA
|22,249
|4,023
|409
|74
|2
|Bartow County, GA
|21,308
|22,079
|359
|372
|3
|Butts County, GA
|21,082
|5,007
|522
|124
|4
|Dawson County, GA
|20,976
|5,005
|331
|79
|5
|Barrow County, GA
|20,560
|15,808
|267
|205
|6
|Lamar County, GA
|19,467
|3,604
|546
|101
|7
|Cherokee County, GA
|19,455
|47,063
|203
|491
|8
|Pickens County, GA
|19,357
|5,968
|402
|124
|9
|Henry County, GA
|19,272
|42,650
|242
|535
|10
|Morgan County, GA
|18,854
|3,438
|285
|52
|11
|Paulding County, GA
|18,250
|28,441
|228
|355
|12
|Walton County, GA
|18,021
|16,243
|398
|359
|13
|Douglas County, GA
|17,658
|25,046
|219
|310
|14
|Spalding County, GA
|17,530
|11,345
|524
|339
|15
|Newton County, GA
|17,239
|18,359
|349
|372
|16
|Forsyth County, GA
|17,026
|37,436
|138
|303
|17
|Coweta County, GA
|16,694
|23,458
|284
|399
|18
|Cobb County, GA
|16,588
|123,588
|196
|1,457
|19
|Jasper County, GA
|16,548
|2,281
|435
|60
|20
|Gwinnett County, GA
|16,225
|146,402
|175
|1,578
|21
|Clayton County, GA
|15,990
|44,558
|284
|792
|22
|Carroll County, GA
|15,329
|17,785
|315
|366
|23
|Meriwether County, GA
|15,152
|3,199
|573
|121
|24
|Fulton County, GA
|14,931
|152,577
|185
|1,888
|25
|Rockdale County, GA
|14,886
|13,250
|295
|263
|26
|Haralson County, GA
|13,938
|4,036
|452
|131
|27
|DeKalb County, GA
|13,840
|102,856
|190
|1,409
|28
|Fayette County, GA
|13,518
|15,055
|225
|251
|29
|Heard County, GA
|13,445
|1,570
|368
|43
Comments / 0