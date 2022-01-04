ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBTTzB00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 942,130 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,301 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pike County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,023 infections in Pike County, or 22,249 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pike County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Atlanta area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 409 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pike County, compared to 224 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pike County, GA 22,249 4,023 409 74
2 Bartow County, GA 21,308 22,079 359 372
3 Butts County, GA 21,082 5,007 522 124
4 Dawson County, GA 20,976 5,005 331 79
5 Barrow County, GA 20,560 15,808 267 205
6 Lamar County, GA 19,467 3,604 546 101
7 Cherokee County, GA 19,455 47,063 203 491
8 Pickens County, GA 19,357 5,968 402 124
9 Henry County, GA 19,272 42,650 242 535
10 Morgan County, GA 18,854 3,438 285 52
11 Paulding County, GA 18,250 28,441 228 355
12 Walton County, GA 18,021 16,243 398 359
13 Douglas County, GA 17,658 25,046 219 310
14 Spalding County, GA 17,530 11,345 524 339
15 Newton County, GA 17,239 18,359 349 372
16 Forsyth County, GA 17,026 37,436 138 303
17 Coweta County, GA 16,694 23,458 284 399
18 Cobb County, GA 16,588 123,588 196 1,457
19 Jasper County, GA 16,548 2,281 435 60
20 Gwinnett County, GA 16,225 146,402 175 1,578
21 Clayton County, GA 15,990 44,558 284 792
22 Carroll County, GA 15,329 17,785 315 366
23 Meriwether County, GA 15,152 3,199 573 121
24 Fulton County, GA 14,931 152,577 185 1,888
25 Rockdale County, GA 14,886 13,250 295 263
26 Haralson County, GA 13,938 4,036 452 131
27 DeKalb County, GA 13,840 102,856 190 1,409
28 Fayette County, GA 13,518 15,055 225 251
29 Heard County, GA 13,445 1,570 368 43

