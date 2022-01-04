This Is the County in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 114,351 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,987 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Albany-Schenectady-Troy has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Schenectady County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 21,635 infections in Schenectady County, or 13,969 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Schenectady County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Albany area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 170 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Schenectady County, compared to 137 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

