ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBTQL000 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 114,351 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,987 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Albany-Schenectady-Troy has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Schenectady County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 21,635 infections in Schenectady County, or 13,969 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Schenectady County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Albany area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 170 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Schenectady County, compared to 137 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Schenectady County, NY 13,969 21,635 170 263
2 Saratoga County, NY 12,967 29,483 117 265
3 Albany County, NY 12,846 39,492 142 438
4 Rensselaer County, NY 12,815 20,431 131 209
5 Schoharie County, NY 10,554 3,310 92 29

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy